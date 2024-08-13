A recent study by the UK’s Online Mortgage Advisor claims that Europe is home to the vast majority of the world’s most beautiful cities, with nine out of the top 10 spots occupied by European destinations. The ranking is based on the number of buildings adhering to the “golden ratio.” Architecture has long used this mathematical principle to create balanced, harmonious structures.

Venice Crowned As World’s Most Beautiful City

Topping the list is Venice, Italy, with an impressive 83% of its buildings matching the golden ratio. The city’s winding canals and eclectic architecture have long captivated visitors, and this ranking provides scientific backing to its aesthetic appeal. Rome follows closely behind, scoring 82% on the golden ratio scale.

The Italian capital’s mix of ancient and modern architecture secured its position as the most beautiful European capital in ranking. Barcelona, Spain, claims the third spot, with its Gothic and modernist architecture contributing to the high score. The city’s famous works by Antoni Gaudí, such as the Sagrada Familia and Park Güell, likely played a significant role in its high ranking.

Interestingly, New York City is the sole non-European representative in the top 10, securing fifth place. The city’s iconic skyline, featuring a mix of historic and contemporary skyscrapers, likely contributed to its high ranking. New York’s inclusion highlights the universal appeal of well-designed urban spaces, regardless of geographical location.

Surprising Omissions And Inclusions

Notably absent from the top 10 is Paris, often considered one of the world’s most beautiful cities. Despite its iconic structures like the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame, Paris only managed to secure the 12th spot. Conversely, Bordeaux, France, surprised everyone by appearing in ninth place. Known primarily for its surrounding vineyards, Bordeaux’s impressive architecture, including the modern Cité du Vin museum and the classical Grand Théâtre, helped it reach a spot in the top ten.

The Full List

Here is a rundown of the ten most beautiful cities, as determined by the research conducted by Online Mortgage Advisor.