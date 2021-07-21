Etihad Airways Offering Economy Flyers Free Chauffeur Service To And From Dubai

Etihad Airways is currently offering free private chauffeur service to and from Dubai for its economy passengers traveling to select destinations. The service is a perk typically only offered for Etihad Business and First Class passengers traveling to or from any destination.

Tickets must be booked by August 11 for travel occurring by September 30. In addition to the free transfer service, these guests will also earn double Etihad Guest Miles on their flights.

Passengers traveling to Dubai do not need to quarantine on arrival and can travel easily from Abu Dhabi International Airport, using Etihad’s complimentary transfer services to Dubai. Guests can use the free private car service to be taken to their hotel, home, or Dubai destination of their choice.

“With Dubai just an easy one-hour drive from Abu Dhabi International Airport, we’re committed to making travel as easy as possible for guests traveling to and from Dubai this summer,” said Fatma Al Mehairi, Vice President of UAE Sales for Etihad Airways.

“The Etihad Wellness program also means guests can travel with Etihad with complete peace of mind.”

As part of the Etihad Wellness program, all vehicles are sanitized after every trip. Also, drivers are required to wear face masks and gloves.

The free private transfer promotion is available for guests traveling between Dubai and one of the following destinations: Amsterdam, Athens, Bangkok, Barcelona, Brussels, Casablanca, Chicago, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Istanbul, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, London, Madrid, Malaga, Manchester, Manila, Melbourne, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Mykonos, Paris, Phuket, Rabat, Rome, New York, Santorini, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, Washington, or Zurich.

In an attempt to streamline and simplify the check-in process, Etihad has extended its ‘Verified to Fly’ travel document initiative. Passengers can upload their COVID-19 travel documents online before arriving at the airport, and have them validated to access the fast track ‘Verified to Fly’ check-in desks at the airport.

To use the service, simply visit ‘Manage my Booking’ at www.etihad.com and follow the instructions to submit your travel documents. Travelers will receive confirmation once their uploaded documents have been approved.

