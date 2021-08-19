There's More to England Than London: 7 English Cities And Regions to Check Out

Yes, there are other English cities besides London.

London is an exciting city, where history and the present seamlessly intersect, and there’s no shortage of beautiful parkland, classic residences, restaurants, shops and of course pubs.

Need retail therapy, but don’t feel like spreading out too far? You can’t go wrong with bustling Oxford Street, or, for designer shops, check out Bond Street, which is basically London’s answer to New York’s Fifth Avenue.

Piccadilly Circus recalls Times Square with its neon screens, shops, and nightlife. And in the summer, the streets of Notting Hill are electrified by Carnival, featuring bright costumes, dancing, and music from the Caribbean and Africa.

But there are definitely other English cities that are worth a day, or a few days, and here are seven of them.