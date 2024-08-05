Emotional support animals are a controversial concept in the travel industry. Many rules and regulations make flying with animals a hassle. This is especially true with recent instances of travelers bringing unusual companions abroad. However, this does not deter travelers who see the benefits of being around animals for their mental health.

Given the current global climate, from the aviation industry to fast-moving politics, there are plenty of reasons for emotional support. While some people can manage this need themselves, others do not have the means to. This is why some airlines, like those at Portland International Airport (PDX), have invested in emotional support projects. Recently, their stress relief technique, emotional support llamas, made headlines.

The Therapeutic Llamas

A viral video captured on July 11 at Portland International Airport showcased a unique animal interaction. Travelers going through security were pleasantly surprised by the popular visitors: emotional support llamas. The llamas, casually roaming the airport with embroidered blankets that read “I love PDX,” greeted fliers and quickly became the stars of the show.

Why Were There Llamas At The Portland Airport?

The joyful video of the llamas was not an isolated incident. This was not the first time the llamas have visited the airport; they are part of a pet therapy program implemented by the airport authorities. These animals help soothe anxious travelers and serve as built-in emotional support animals.

Due to this pet therapy program, emotional support llamas appear at the Portland Airport regularly. The llamas, and occasionally alpacas, are brought out a couple of times a month. This program mainly operates at PDX but also appears at select local events. During the summer and holiday seasons, PDX brings the animals to local concessions to spread joy and comfort to travelers.

How Emotional Support Llamas Help Ease Stress Levels

Having cute animals around is something many people find beneficial. Animal-assisted therapy can ease short-term stress levels. Although there are few studies specifically on the therapeutic benefits of being around llamas, the smiles on travelers’ faces speak volumes. These animals have proven beneficial for those with developmental disabilities. While the average family might not rush to have a llama as a pet, visiting PDX may satisfy their curiosity about the animal.