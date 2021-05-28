Ecuador's LGTB Trade Chamber to Promote Gay Tourism In The Country

As we many around the world prepare to celebrate Pride month, one South American country is raising the bar. Ecuador’s LGBT Trade Chamber launched the country’s first initiative to promote LGBTQ+ tourism on May 11. The project will cover traditional tour sites, as well as other areas located in the country.

Named “Proud Destinations”, this initiative will work to boost LGBTQ+ tourism, through sectors such as hotels, travel agencies, and cruises.

Tourism in Ecuador faced significant losses due to the pandemic. In 2020, the sector generated 50.6% less than in 2019, according to official data. This initiative is designed to help recover a sector that accounts for 2.47% of Ecuador’s GDP.

For Ecuador’s LGBT Trade Chamber director CEO Diane Rodriguez, Proud Destinations will offer additional programs such as the Friendly Be Certification. The goal is to turn Ecuadorian travel companies into a more competitive sector.

“In Ecuador we have a great public policy related to tourism issues. However, we are working to include other exotic places located at the coast of the country. Galápagos, Mindo, Montañita and other places are some with a great appeal for LGBTQ+ tourists,” she said during the announcement of the program in Quito.

According to the Trade Chamber, Ecuador, with the Galápagos as its main attraction, is a destination historically chosen by the LGBTQ + community on a global level. Rodriguez also said that the next step is to establish a plan with autonomous local governments and other cities in the country.

“We are talking to mayors of those places who are considering to receive the Proud Destinations program and stimulate the LGBTQ+ tourism in our country,” said Rodríguez.

Before this initiative, LGBT trade chambers from Colombia, Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil sent messages of congratulations on creating the Proud Destinations program.

On June 12, 2019, the Constitutional Court approved the Equal Civil Marriage Act in Ecuador, allowing same-sex marriage.