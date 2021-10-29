Visiting These Countries? You Might Want To Think Twice About Bringing Your Drone

As drone flying continues to gain popularity, many travelers have enjoyed being able to film and photograph their amazing adventures in beautiful destinations around the world from a bird’s eye view.

There’s just something about a panning aerial shot that adds another level of “wow” to travel imagery.

However, drone owners should be aware that not all countries all welcoming of the remote-controlled aircrafts. The reasons for this are various and not always apparent, but while some countries have political, cultural, and religious beliefs that do not align with the interference of privacy often associated with the devices, others likely desire to control information and the manner in which it is obtained and disseminated.

Whatever the reason may be, you surely want to avoid taking your drone somewhere is it not welcome, or where bringing it may lead to you losing your aircraft, or worse, your freedom. Here are several countries you may want to think twice about bringing your drone to.