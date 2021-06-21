Dr. Dre Partners To Open An All-Inclusive South Los Angeles High School

On June 14th, music innovator Dr. Dre and his longtime business partner, Jimmy Lovine announced they are partnering together with Los Angeles‘s Unified School District (LAUSD) to build their own school. This South Los Angeles based institution will be a part of Leimert Park’s Auburn Middle School campus and is slated to open Fall 2022.

The billionaire minds behind Beats Electronics are hoping to achieve a school experience similar to their US academy program that focuses on creative thinking in innovative fields.

The USC Jimmy Lovine and Andre Young Academy has specific areas that their school highlight’s “arts and design; engineering and computer science; business and venture management; and communication.” According to the USC school webpage, “academy students possess significant abilities as leaders, creatives, and cross-disciplinary team members that focus on high-level problem-solving.” Specifically, “in areas as diverse as information systems, product development, human-centered design, e-commerce, health innovation, social change, and the future of the arts, media and entertainment ecosystems.”

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Lovine are expanding this Los Angeles curriculum to give more opportunities for underserved communities. The highly-ranked school will enroll upwards of 124 students in the future and will push for 250 in the longer run. For it’s past alumni, many of their graduates have gone on to support and lead innovative companies such as Facebook, Sony, Google, and Apple. Others, have imagined their own start-ups that have become functional off of $120 million in seed funding.

The school is intended to bring more equal opportunity to Black and latinx families in Southern California. The United States Census Bureau states that accumulative of 57.4% of Los Angeles City’s population is made up of this demographic. While the innovative companies that front entertainment and tech are lacking these minority individuals in their employee rosters at a high equal opportunity rate. Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and Jimmy Lovine collaborating with Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner to fill more spaces for these forward-thinking creatives will shift the conversation.