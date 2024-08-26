Traveling with pets can be a grueling process that is draining for pet parents. Although traveling dogs have become more popular online, some things make that process hard for non-influencer pet parents to accomplish. This does not mean that it is impossible. There are plenty of airlines and places that welcome visitors with dogs.

There are plenty of places that are more appropriate for world adventurers with four-legged companions. Travelers can even celebrate their cute travel buddies for National Dog Day on August 26. This holiday is during National Dog Month and is best celebrated with a family trip. These are the best dog-friendly destinations for travelers with furry friends who want to celebrate National Dog Day.

The Top 5 Dog-Friendly Destinations

Egor Gordeev/Unsplash

Places that are considered dog-friendly typically have a plethora of pet-friendly features. For some, the most important dog-friendly features include special pet accommodations, curated dog meals, waived pet fees, and more. Some budget travelers are even willing to shovel out a bit more money to make their dogs more comfortable. Luckily, there are offerings all over the world that provide both luxury and more affordable options for travelers.

Crowne Plaza HY36 In New York City

The Crowne Plaza HY36 is a midtown Manhattan hotel that welcomes both dogs and cats. The 251-room accommodation allows two pets up to 50 pounds for a $75 fee per stay. It is one of Manhattan’s most dog-friendly hotels since it has pet packages. They offer a seasonal pet program with a range of different doggy perks. The Coats for Canines program lets guests borrow doggy coats for their walks around the town and guarantees a cozy and stylish experience. While pet parents go explore New York, they can treat their pets to doggy spa days at local groomers too.

The Westin Cape Coral Resort At Marina Village In Cape Coral, Florida

This accommodation is considered to be a very dog-friendly place to stay. Visitors with pets weighing up to 45 pounds can enjoy the luxury resort without any extra limitations. It is important to note that a maximum of two pets is allowed at this resort. Pets also need to be on a leash or in a carrier in common areas and guests need to pay a $50 non-refundable pet fee per night (with a $150 maximum per stay). Canine visitors can enjoy complimentary dog beds, food bowls, floor mats, water bowls, and a pet relief area. The hotel even offers a wedding amenity that includes a pet chauffeur, so that couples can pamper their perfect pooch.

Solaz In Los Cabos, Mexico

Solaz is a luxury collection resort that is considered to be a very pet and dog-friendly destination. Travelers should note that there is a 2400 MXN (around $126) per pet, per stay fee. They will also have to make a refundable deposit of 400 MXN (around $21) per night. There is an off-leash area for dogs on the resort’s property and they also offer a supreme doggy spa experience. At the Ojo de Liebre Los Cabos Spa, pet owners can enjoy their spa treatment at the same time as their dog. Pets can try out grooming services like the Pawdicure.

Bellyard In Atlanta, Georgia

This West Midtown hotel is anything but typical. They accommodate dogs of all sizes so they are more inclusive. Visitors can bring along a pet of up to 90 lbs for a fee of $150 per stay. There are also many other perks for pet owners staying at this boutique hotel. They recently introduced the Very Important Pet (VIP) Package which includes an onsite pet photoshoot and a pet welcome kit with organic treats. The property has dog-friendly common areas and is near Fetch, which is a dog park where pets can play and owners can enjoy a cocktail.

Paséa Hotel And Spa In Huntington Beach, California

This hotel was once voted the #2 best pet-friendly hotel in the United States by USA Today so it is one of the most dog-friendly destinations. Four-legged guests receive a bed, bowl, and treat. The accommodation allows two dogs of any size for a $150 fee per stay. Visitors who book the Very Important Pet (VIP) Package can enjoy a waived pet fee, keepsake dog collar (leash and toy), dog-friendly accommodations, a complimentary entree from the pet menu, and more. There is also an exclusive dog park named Paw-sés Pup Play Park and a dedicated pet menu at Lōrea.