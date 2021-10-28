DMV Black Restaurant Week Is Returning Nov. 7-14

The DMV Black Restaurant Week is returning for its fourth year. According to BlackNews.com, this year’s event will run from Sunday, November 7 to Sunday, November 14.

Founded by friends Dr. Erinn Tucker, Furard “Chef Tate” Tate, and Andra “AJ” Johnson, the week-long culinary event aims to highlight Black-owned D.C., Maryland, and Virginia food and beverage brands. With a shared love of entrepreneurship, hospitality, and education, the three co-founders came together to advocate for and promote the growth of Black culinary businesses in the local community.

The theme for this year’s DMV Black Restaurant Week is “Experiencing Our Diversity Through Food, Beverage, and Music.”

“After the difficulties of the previous year that have continued through 2021 in our industry, we want to highlight the fact that the Black food and beverage businesses we support are still here,” said Furard Tate, chef and co-founder of the event.

“They [are] still creating, still serving, and still providing the best hospitality money can and can’t buy. Our region is a melting pot of Black culture from all around the world, and we are going to celebrate the Black makers of food, beverages, and music from the diaspora that is found right here.”

More than 90 Black-owned food and beverage businesses participated in last year’s event. The Annual Business of Food and Beverage Education Conference, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saw over 150 participants.

This year, the conference will return to being an in-person event, providing hands-on tools and knowledge participants can learn and implement in their businesses within the food industry. Attendees can also look forward to the return of the R. R. Bowie Cocktail Competition, showcasing the finest bartenders and mixologists the DMV has to offer.

The DMV Black Restaurant Week looks forward to welcoming all current and aspiring Black-owned food and beverage industry business owners. Everyone is welcome to attend, from farmers, chefs, and restaurant owners to food bloggers, caterers, and bartenders.

Partner restaurants offer options for dine in, carry out, delivery, and more. For a list of participating restaurants and additional information, visit www.dmvbrw.com and follow @dmvbrw on Twitter and Instagram.

