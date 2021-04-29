New Disney Wish Ship Features Interactive Avengers Dinner, And 2-Story Suites

Whether you have kids or you’re simply a kid at heart, you will enjoy this news. Disney Cruise Lines recently unveiled the newest ship, Disney Wish, which will officially set sail June 9, 2022 from Port Canaveral to Nassau, Bahamas. In true Disney form, the ship will feature one-of-a-kind, never-before-seen, over-the-top magical installations and attractions.

“With the Disney Wish, we’re continuing our tradition of delivering the most magical and relaxing vacations at sea, combining legendary service and entertainment with imaginative storytelling and all the care you expect from a Disney vacation,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. “Our newest ship will celebrate everything that families love about sailing with us, from the incredible dining experiences and character interactions, to dazzling shows and the crew’s thoughtful attention to detail. We can’t wait to welcome our guests aboard the Disney Wish as we expand the reach of our world-class fleet.”

Courtesy of Disney Cruise Lines

For starters, there will be an animated water ride. Disney Imagineers have designed a 760-ft water attraction called ‘Aqua Mouse’ where guests will watch an animated video as Disney characters help them navigate around the upper deck of the ship— all while in a waterslide.

As you board, you will walk into the 3-story grand atrium which designers are deeming “a castle on the sea.” This ship is designed to truly give a whimsical vibe, while providing activities and installations that only Disney can.

Courtesy of Disney Cruise Lines

Guestrooms have been upgraded to top-of-the-line amenities which extra storage space and the addition of more verandas perfect for viewing the sunset after a long day of fun. The best part of the Disney Wish room upgrades, is the addition of 2-story royal suites complete with a spiral staircase.

The ship’s kid zones/clubs will offer your little people the chance to design and test out their own rollercoaster, an opportunity to get up-close with their favorite superheroes including Black Panther, and a Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge for the bigger kids to kick back and socialize with friends.

Courtesy of Disney Cruise Lines

Interactive Avengers Dinner Only on Disney Wish

This ship will introduce several new dining experiences that you can’t find anywhere else— except on the Disney Wish. There will be a Worlds of Marvel the first interactive cinematic Avengers-themed dinner experience. While details haven’t been revealed in full, you can expect to eat with some of your favorite Marvel characters and while going on a mission, too.

Another highly anticipated dinner option is Arendelle, a Frozen dinner adventure. Kids, and adults who still feel like kids, will be able to indulge in delicious cuisine as Elsa, Ana, and Olaf sing and entertain you with a show. Cause after all, we all sing ‘Let It Go’ when no one is watching.

Adults-only offerings

Those without kids, there is still plenty for you, too. The Disney Wish has an adults-only Quiet Cove deck, featuring an infinity pool and bar. Sit back and sip on a cocktail as you look out at the sea. There will also be a full-service spa on board when you are ready to pamper yourself.

Courtesy of Disney Cruise Lines

The adults-exclusive dining is inspired by the royalty of Beauty and the Beast, so be sure to pack something nice. There will also be upscale options including a steakhouse, cocktail lounge, and a fine dining restaurant led by a Michelin star-awarded chef, Chef Arnaud Lallement. WOW.

Bookings for this state-of-the-art ship open May 27, for 3 and 4-night voyages. Disney is working hard to ensure each passenger is safe and will announce all COVID-19 safety protocols closer to the sail date.