Disney Unveils New Plans For Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel

Disney Resorts has another installation underway that will immerse park-goers in the ultimate Star Wars experience. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel will offer guests an extraordinarily out-of-this-world time with friends and family while being able to interact with iconic characters from the Sci-Fi film series.

Guests will first arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal and will be prompted to get aboard a launch pad that will lead to the Halcyon starcruiser. The entire dining area and cabins look like real life sets straight from the George Lucas billionaire movie franchise, and the price for staying at one of these state-of-the-art cabins for 2 nights is not low-cost.

The Walt Disney World Resort Star War’s experience is located in Orlando, Florida where the much larger Disney attractions are with a total of 6 theme parks to adventure in.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser vacation package includes 3 tiers depending on the size of your travel group and what type of luxury experience you are trying to have aboard the ship.

The “Standard Cabin” can fit up to 5 passengers with 4 beds that are within the suite, varying from a bunk bed to a single queen bed in a moderately-sized space. The “Galaxy Class Suite” is only able to sleep 4 guests, with no bunk beds in the cabin. While the “Grand Captain Suite” accommodates 8 passengers with 6 beds to choose from at a much larger size with a kitchen island.

Photo Courtesy Of Disney

All food will be served at the Crown of Corellia Dining Room within the Star War‘s aircraft and these meals are separate from the costs of the stay unless you pay for a vacation package. The minimum cost for an immersive voyage experience is $4,809 with the highest cost of stay is at $5,999.

This Disney attraction will be the most expensive affair outside of attending one of the various members-only clubs in the theme park or holding an actual wedding reception within a Disney theme park. Each price is divided by the number of guests that are staying within your Starcruiser vacation package reservation.

According to the online homepage for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience, each member of the group can select unique adventure tasks where you can be a part of the “First Order, hide a member of the Resistance, become an underworld smuggler or follow your connection to the Force.” Guests are obliged to dress as Star War’s characters to fit the experience, but this attire preference isn’t mandatory.

For future park-goers, you will go to 201 South Studio Drive, Bay Lake, Florida 32830 to enter the Starcruiser. The recommended entry times are between 1pm and 4pm.

The high-tech Disney attraction will begin operating in Spring 2022. Now, make your reservations to lightsaber and bridge train, explore Batuu, and relax in the Sublight lounge.

