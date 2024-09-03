While TikTok is known for its dance trends, who would’ve thought one of its latest would be a traveler-favorite?

The app has recently been flooded with groups of Black travelers strutting their stuff and showing out to “Lose My Breath” by Destiny’s Child. The jet-setters dance to the 2005 hit’s iconic beat at the airport, often with their luggage in tow.

After confidently striding to the camera, participants of the trend shimmy their hips and assets. The dance break leads to them striking a model pose, then turning their backs to the camera and walking off.

A popular video, shared by the United Kindom’s @Trendkids, was posted on August 9 and has acquired 6.6 million views. The self-described “dancers and best friends” let loose and landed their choreography with spirited efforts. Overall, the “Lose My Breath” airport dance trend has been very popular with girlfriend groups and a few solo travelers, too.

Several comments underneath a father-daughter duo‘s rendition claimed the dad was very “Jason Pitts” coded, referencing the memorable TV character from The Game.

Even a flight attendant put his spin on the airport trend. One clip showed an air host doing a playful and celebratory hip roll. Text on the screen lightheartedly said, “When flight attendants get to the gate ready to work, but the flight is canceled.”

How Did The Destiny’s Child “Lose My Breath” Airport Dance Trend Start?

TikTok credits New Zealander Elvis Lopeti, of Tongan descent, with posting the original airport dance clip to “Lose My Breath.” The professional dancer and online personality gave strong choreography as he and others shared a main character moment.

Lopeti shared the video on August 6 and it currently has over 3.2 million views. In the caption, he wrote, “ATTITUDE, NOW WALK AWF LMAO.”