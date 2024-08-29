With all the somewhat scary or challenging things that have been occurring in the travel industry, there is ample reason for travelers to seek out joy. For Black travelers in particular, it is a trying time but exploration of the world is something that thankfully has continued.

The joyful spirit has been popular especially since the aviation industry has been struggling in the past weeks. One gate agent has gone viral for spreading positivity and good vibes, which is not unprecedented in the history of Delta Air Lines.

How The Gate Agent Went Viral

On August 18, a video was posted by a TikTok user that quickly grew in popularity. At a Houston airport, a Delta Air Lines employee served as joyful entertainment for fliers. He was captured trotting around and enjoying music. Since then, the gate agent has gone viral.

For some travelers, this display reminded them why they fly with Delta in the first place. The airline is well known for its excellent customer service and highly trained staff. The jovial video only further promoted the quality of the carrier as an employer and company.

The Delta worker has yet to be identified. Despite this, viewers of the groovy dancing video have expressed their admiration and love. The gate agent was lifting people’s spirits while on the clock and it was well received. Many people took to the comments, requesting the airline to give him a raise for his positive attitude and popularity, which made a lasting impression.

He is seen dancing around passengers waiting at their gates while encouraging them to express joy by busting a move. A few people even dared to dance with him and showcase their best moves. The Delta worker was even called “Delta guy” by online admirers.

One of the most impressive things about the video was that it was taken between 5:00 and 6:00 a.m. So, at the crack of dawn, the Delta gate agent was jamming to Prince and “Funky Town” by the Trammps. This surely made people’s day or at least gave them something to talk about during their travels since they witnessed the gate agent’s infectious energy firsthand.