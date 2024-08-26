Delta AirLines has some great news for those who want to work in aviation. The airline will accept applications for flight attendant positions again in September. The news comes from a viral TikTok video shared by user tropicannayanna, who goes by Ayanna and appears to be a current Delta flight attendant. The video, with over 6,000 likes and 1,600 shares, offers insider details on the upcoming hiring process. Ayanna’s announcement has excited those dreaming of a career in the skies.

When Will Delta Airlines Start Taking Applications For Flight Attendant Positions?

According to Ayanna, Delta Air Lines will begin accepting applications for flight attendant positions on September 4, 2024. If you are interested in joining one of the most prestigious airlines in the world, this day is a pivotal opportunity. While the application window is still unknown, Ayanna notes that Delta Air Lines is known for having very short windows.

However, Ayanna stresses the significance of being well-prepared ahead of time to all prospective applicants, as the application procedure is competitive and time-sensitive. A follower enthusiastically expressed her desire to apply, saying, “Resume ready, app on my phone open to delta career page, alarm is set.” At the same time, another asked, “What do they start at with salary?” In response, Ayanna stated, “Our pay scale is calculated different than most jobs, but I believe we start at $35.50/ flight hour now.”

Perks Of The Job

The travel benefits are among the most attractive aspects of being a Delta Air Lines flight attendant. Employees enjoy free or heavily discounted flights. This allows them to explore the world during their time off. Additionally, Delta offers competitive pay and benefits, including health insurance and retirement plans.

But, while the job comes with its perks, it also has its challenges. Flight attendants often work long, irregular hours and may be away from home for extended periods. They must also be prepared to handle difficult passengers and unexpected situations gracefully and professionally. Despite these challenges, many find the rewards outweigh the difficulties. For those with the right skills and passion, it’s an opportunity to turn the world into their workplace.