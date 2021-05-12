Delta Air Lines Adds Croatia To Summer Schedule

Travelers visiting Europe this summer now have another country to add to the mix. Delta Airlines announced the addition of four-times-weekly nonstop flights to Croatia. The new flights, which will originate from New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport to Croatia’s Dubrovnik Airport, begin on July 2.

The popular central European country bordering Hungary and Serbia is known for its stunning coastline on the Adriatic Sea. Croatia also boasts over 1200 islands, each with its own personality. Summer is also a great time to catch one of the multiple music festivals in the country. Croatia has even been voted Europe’s best destination for music festivals. The cities come alive in the nighttime as well with bustling dance clubs.

Croatia is open to all travelers who are fully vaccinated, have a negative PCR test or proof of recent COVID-19 recovery.

“Customers are at the center of everything we do, including where we fly, and the addition of a new outdoor-friendly destination is another sign of the surge in demand we’re seeing,” said Joe Esposito, S.V.P. – Network Planning. “More countries are easing restrictions for vaccinated travelers, and we’re ready to help reconnect people to their lives and loved ones.”

The JFK-DBV route marks the first time Delta has operated service directly to Croatia.

“We are extremely pleased with the decision of Delta Air Lines to establish the NY-Dubrovnik route this summer,” said Nikolina Brnjac, Croatian Tourism Minister. “Croatia has been open to U.S. tourists since the beginning of April, with proof of vaccination or recovery or a negative PCR or antigen test and booking confirmation. Our national Safe Stay in Croatia label ensures the highest epidemiological standards for tourists and we look forward to welcoming back American tourists very soon.”

Along with new flights to Croatia, Delta Air Lines is also offering new flights and returning service to Reykjavík, Iceland and Athens, Greece from multiple gateways across the U.S.