Delta Adds New Entertainment Selections For Pride And Summer Travel

Delta Air Lines is gearing up for an increase in summer travel by beefing up its in-flight entertainment selections, including new shows to commemorate LGBTQ+ Pride month. The new Delta Studio lineup features more than 200 films, with 21 new releases, that span the range of action, comedy, documentary, drama, and family. New titles include Academy Award-winning films Nomadland and The Father.

The airline is adding 166 new episodes of popular TV shows including more than 17 new episodes and TV movies from premium partners HBO, Hulu, SHOWTIME®, and ESPN.

The Pride curated collection includes The World to Come, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Pariah, Schitt’s Creek, Supernova, THE L WORD® on SHOWTIME®, Milk, Brokeback Mountain, Pose, Paris is Burning, Love, Victor, and The Celluloid Closet. Delta will also highlight ESPN’s “30 for 30” podcasts – one of the top-performing series and podcasts onboard – with the addition of 18 new episodes in June.

“We want customers to have even more to look forward to onboard this summer, and that starts with giving them the very best entertainment at their fingertips,” said Jaclyn Gonzales, Manager – In-Flight Entertainment. “From hit movies to premium TV shows, we’ve worked hard to make sure a great experience awaits onboard.”

The additions are just in time for Delta’s summer travel schedule that includes multiple new routes and destinations. On May 16th the airline introduced nonstop COVID-tested services to Italy, including a daily service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Milan, a service from JFK to Rome that will operate three times per week, increasing to daily July 1, and a daily route between Atlanta and Rome.

Delta will also add new routes to Italy from other major cities starting on July 2nd. Customers will be able to fly directly to Venice from JFK in addition to Atlanta to Venice and Boston to Rome from August 5th. All Delta flights to Italy are operated in conjunction with partner Alitalia. Delta Air Lines also announced the addition of four-times-weekly nonstop flights to Dubrovnik, Croatia from JFK starting July 2 as well as service to Iceland and Greece from multiple United States gateways.