Death Without Days Haitian Gang Demands $1M Per US Missionary Abducted In Haiti

Death Without Days, the head of a Haitian gang currently holding 17 missionaries — including five children — hostage, is reportedly demanding $1 million per head for the release of their captives.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the 400 Mawozo gang leader — whose real name is Wilson Joseph — is reportedly the ringleader behind the kidnapping of the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries missionaries, who took five children along with them on their most recent mission. The youngest child is only two years old.

The outlet also says that Death Without Days has previously targeted Christian missionaries and other church members who have visited Haiti in the past.

But the gang’s motive, say authorities, has nothing to do with religion, and everything to do with finances. They’re also reportedly responsible for 80 percent of the country’s kidnappings.

Death Without Days is already a wanted man in Haiti. The government has warrants for him on several counts of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, auto theft, and the hijacking of trucks carrying goods.

But he’s also well-known for bragging about the 400 Mawozo gang’s crimes on social media.

“Members are known to use rape, assassination and abduction, among other methods, to maintain their hold on Haiti’s streets, businesses, and power players,” reports the Daily Mail.

The United States government has confirmed that the 17 missionaries — 16 of whom are American citizens, one of whom is a Canadian citizen — have been kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang, and that hostage negotiators have been dispatched to the area outside of Port-Au-Prince to resolve the matter.

“Join us in praying for those who are being held hostage, the kidnappers, and the families, friends, and churches of those affected,” reads a statement on the missionaries’ website. “We request urgent prayer for the group of Christian Aid Ministries workers who were abducted while on a trip to visit an orphanage on Saturday, October 16. We are seeking God’s direction for a resolution, and authorities are seeking ways to help.”