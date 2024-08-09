A video has gone viral for a heartwarming display between a woman and her father. The daughter surprises her dad onboard a flight and the sweet situation has spread like wildfire. This inspirational interaction has been an ode to how important family support can be in achieving big dreams for minorities. It also has many travelers considering how accessible certain travel industry jobs are to Black people. This is what we know about the tenderhearted family moment that occurred on a flight and is continuing to cause conversations between fliers and industry professionals.

The Sweet Surprise

On July 29, first officer Xylene took to Instagram to share a precious video that has since blown up in popularity online. As a surprise for her dad, she planned to co-pilot the flight that he was on. He was visiting her in Houston from Trinidad and Tobago, but one of the last things that this father expected was for his daughter to be a pilot on his United flight. The endearing surprise unfolded with a mid-flight announcement. Xylene spoke on the intercom to announce that there was a special passenger on the plane. All this happened much to the surprise of her father who exclaimed, “What are you doing here?”

She went on to deliver a heartfelt message of appreciation for her dad’s support which has gotten her to where she is today. Xylene also admitted that she had tricked her dad into believing she had to go to Albuquerque, New Mexico. The tear-jerking video was filled with admiring onlookers and a supportive crew that had helped orchestrate the surprise. Even the comment section of Xylene’s post was full of support. This daughter surprising her dad was a significant gesture that showcased their special bond.

The Viral Video

Her post on Instagram goes into further detail about how her father’s dreams to be a neurosurgeon after immigrating to the United States were soiled due to financial hardships. Despite this, he became Xylene’s number-one supporter in accomplishing her goal of becoming an airline pilot. Her public tribute to her dad was a touching display of affection, love, and respect. This type of heartwarming content provides an inspirational and positive message that the world could really use right now.