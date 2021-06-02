DJ D-Nice Is Going From Virtual To An In-Person Music Series This Summer

If it weren’t for everyone’s favorite quarantine Instagram DJ, D-Nice, our months sheltering in place would have been a little more unbearable. While he kept many of us entertained from the safety of our homes, the Quarantine LIVE series disc jockey is now moving things in-person.

D-Nice, real name Derrick Jones, has partnered with Live Nation Urban to bring his music series to the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, starting August 29. And the lineup, is not one to be missed.

“It is a dream come true to be able to bring Club Quarantine to live audiences with my incredible partners, Live Nation Urban and The Hollywood Bowl,” D-Nice said in a statement. “The CQ Family has been partying together and supporting each other from a safe distance for over a year, and I am thrilled we will now be able to celebrate in-person underneath the stars!”

Musical guests for the first event of the series include: The Isley Brothers, Common, Trey Songz, Deborah Cox, Amerie, Carl Thomas, Sheila E, Mary Mary, and Kiana Lede. While D-Nice plays the tracks and keeps the crowd moving, Donnie Wahlberg and Chris Spencer will serve as the event hosts.

Live Nation Urban

There is no word on how often Live Nation Urban and D-Nice will host the in-person series, but more dates and guests are definitely in the works.

“We are excited to have Club Quarantine LIVE be the first Live Nation Urban event this year, Shawn Gee, president of Live Nation Urban said in a statement. “D-Nice provided us all a small dose of sanity, during insane times, and we are honored to help support his vision to further build out his super important brand. This is the party that we have all been waiting to attend.”

Tickets for the first event went on sale June 1, and can be purchased at: hollywoodbowl.com.