4 Culinary Tours In Africa To Add To Your Bucket List

With the rise in diaspora travel, culinary tours in Africa are also on the rise. Designed to be a one-of-a-kind gastronomic experience that allows you to experience a country through its food, culinary tours are quickly becoming popular amongst savvy travelers who are wondering how they’re going to eat when they go abroad.

According to AccessTrips, which provides curated culinary tourism experiences to places like Cuba and Vietnam, these types of tours are actually considered the best ways to “connect” with a place, especially if it’s a place you’ve never been to before.

“Culinary tourism has become the hottest way to view a new culture, and why not? We all eat, and those who travel thirst for in-depth experiences that bring often unseen aspects of a culture to life. Food is literally at the root of every place you visit,” they said.

For those looking to have a culinary tourism experience in Africa, the culinary tour goes a bit deeper. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to connect with your ancestral foods and homeland, especially if you’re traveling to Africa from a place that doesn’t make Afrocentric food readily available.

We’ve found these four unique culinary tours in Africa through the Tripaneer app. Each of these trips includes airfare and other accommodations. But it’s best to call ahead of time to make sure your desired dates are available.