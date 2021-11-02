Photo Credit: Pixabay
Cuba, Anguilla And Barbados Reopening Borders This November
Time to book a flight to Anguilla, Barbados, and Cuba as these three Caribbean countries are the latest to ease on their opening requirements.
This comes just in time for winter. Here’s what you need to know before you head to each country:
1. Anguilla
Anguilla is changing its Covid-19 protocol by reducing some costs for travelers.
Starting Nov. 1, those entering the country will no longer be charged a $200 entry fee. Instead, you will have to pay a $50 arrival testing fee, which can be done through the Anguilla visitor portal.
It’s important to note that Anguilla requires visitors 18 years and older to be fully vaccinated for entry, the only exception is pregnant women.
Negative Covid-19 tests are still a requirement, but officials are being a little more lenient with the timeframe. You now have between two and five days before arrival to take a test, instead of the standard three to five days with most countries.
The relaxed entry requirements come as visitors will be able to travel to Anguilla nonstop from the United States, as American Airlines is launching nonstop flights this winter from Miami International Airport starting on Dec. 11.
2. Barbados
On Oct. 27, Barbados has removed its quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated travelers, as well as its mandatory second PCR test.
Fully vaccinated travelers will only need a negative PCR test at least three days before arrival. Keep in mind, however, airport officials will perform random Covid-19 tests on passengers.
3. Cuba
Have you missed Havana? So have we!
Starting Nov. 15, you will be allowed to visit Havana again, according to Reuters.
Cuba is relaxing what have been some of the strictest entry requirements in the Caribbean.
Before, you needed multiple COVID-19 tests and a long quarantine period. Now, visitors will need just proof of vaccination or a recent PCR test to enter the country, Reuters reports.