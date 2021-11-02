Cuba, Anguilla And Barbados Reopening Borders This November

Anguilla is changing its Covid-19 protocol by reducing some costs for travelers.

Starting Nov. 1, those entering the country will no longer be charged a $200 entry fee. Instead, you will have to pay a $50 arrival testing fee, which can be done through the Anguilla visitor portal.

It’s important to note that Anguilla requires visitors 18 years and older to be fully vaccinated for entry, the only exception is pregnant women.

Negative Covid-19 tests are still a requirement, but officials are being a little more lenient with the timeframe. You now have between two and five days before arrival to take a test, instead of the standard three to five days with most countries.

The relaxed entry requirements come as visitors will be able to travel to Anguilla nonstop from the United States, as American Airlines is launching nonstop flights this winter from Miami International Airport starting on Dec. 11.