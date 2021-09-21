'Never The Same': 4 Ways Corporate Travel Has Changed Since The COVID-19 Pandemic

In 2019, corporate travel was at an all-time high. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, everything changed. And, according to some travel industry experts, nothing will ever be the same again.

“Covid-19 has definitely taught people that some of the mad regular dashes across the Atlantic hither and thither aren’t necessary,” said Warren East, the CEO of Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, to Bloomberg. “But when you peel back beyond that superficial analysis, you realize people were doing it because they thought it delivered real benefit to them.”

Ultimately, like everything else, corporate travel had to undergo an adjustment in order to “make it” in the brave new post-COVID-19 world. It’s already changed — some say for the better, and others say permanently — and it doesn’t look like anything will change back to the way it once was anytime soon. That said, that just might be for the better. If nothing else, it will save corporations some money — especially if they took a hit in their bottom line thanks to the pandemic — though some people may wonder if they’ll ever enjoy “the outside” again.

These are the four ways corporate travel has changed since the pandemic. It remains to be seen if things will, indeed, remain this way once the pandemic is over.