Have you ever thought about going on vacation without any clothes? If you want to pack extra light on your next vacation, consider visiting a clothing-optional cruise or resort. While some states and resorts are more liberal than others, planning a clothing-optional vacation does take a few extra steps, especially when it comes to researching.

For popular vacation destinations like Palm Springs, clothing-optional resorts come in plenty in this desert haven. With the hot weather, many resorts offer clothing-optional areas for vacationers to cool off and get some sun. Many of these resorts offer privacy and often aren’t in crowded locations, so those staying at these resorts can get some privacy from the outside world.

For light packing, these resorts are convenient for travel. For the adventurers who are always wanting to try something new, this vacation could be right up your alley. No bikini, no problem. Even out your tan lines and consider staying at these clothing optional resorts in Palm Springs.

Desert Paradise Resort

As a Men-only and LGBTQ+-friendly resort, this is one of the best clothing-optional resorts for those looking for a non-co-ed space. This resort is for all ages, and caters to both singles and couples. An oasis of relaxation, Desert Paradise Resort boasts beautiful desert and mountain views, hot tubs, a sundeck lounge, and of course, clothing-optional areas.

CCBC Resort Hotel

Another men only and LGBTQ-friendly resort to check out in the Palm Springs area is CCBC Resort Hotel. One of the largest clothing-optional resorts, it’s just minutes away from Downtown Palm Springs, multiple casinos, and restaurants. For those who only want to spend a few hours at this resort, they also offer day passes at a reduced rate.

Desert Sun Resort

If you’re no stranger to vacationing nude, check out the Desert Sun Resort. This adult-only, clothing-optional, Mediterranean-style resort is ideal for couples. For the ultimate getaway, the resort boasts multiple pools, whirlpool spas, tennis courts and even a pool volleyball court. Offering experiences for both men and women, Desert Sun Resort makes nudist life as comfortable as possible.

Sea Mountain Inn Lifestyle Resort Spa

For a taste of clothes-option vactioning with a hint of luxury, book with the Sea Mountain Inn Lifestyle Resort Spa. This celebrity spa is nationally known for its romance and elegance, along with its European-style amenities. Perfect for a honeymoon or couple’s vacation, they offer multiple clothing-optional areas and recreational activities, mountain and desert views, and close access to California’s largest casinos.