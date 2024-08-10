Spending a few days on a cruise ship drinking margaritas, relaxing by the pool, and eating seafood sounds like heaven. Pair all of this with an adult-only or clothing optional cruise, it’s the perfect time for those who want to spend their vacation open and free to be themselves.

You might be used to enjoying the freedom of going pantless or shirtless in your home, but have you ever thought about doing it on vacation? Most people haven’t. However, in today’s society, people are opening up to doing things they’ve never done before. One of the non-traditional activities that some choose to participate in are clothing optional cruises. They’re just like regular cruises, except clothing is optional, rather than required. If you’re looking to try out something new and nude for vacation, or just curious to see what some options are, here are three clothing optional cruises to go on.

Bare Necessities Tour and Travel

Packing is certainly a breeze for clothing-optional or nude cruises. Bare Necessities Tour and Travel is a company focusing on nude travel. They have a few cruise options, with destinations to the Bahamas and the Great Barrier Reef. This cruise line doesn’t have very strict rules regarding nudity. There are, however, specific places on the ship, such as dining areas, where nudity is not permitted.

Last month, Bare Necessities announced a new 11-day Caribbean cruise on their Norwegian Pearl ship, scheduled to set sail in February 2025. This cruise ship has over 16 dining options, 14 bars and lounges, a casino and a spa for relaxation. Pricing starts at $2000 per person and increases depending on the type of cruise you want.

Bliss Cruise

For the couples, you’ll enjoy this couples-only cruise. Bliss Cruise works with several companies including Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises for adult-only and clothing-optional cruises. From RCI Symphony of the Seas to Celebrity Reflection, there are multiple cruise options to choose from. Cruising to multiple areas like Cozumel and the Caribbean, you can choose whichever locations and cruise options fit your needs as a couple. All upcoming cruises set sail this year and next. This ensures that you have plenty of time for planning. This cruise is a 21+ cruise, and the open deck and pool areas are clothing optional on these ships.

Temptation Cruises

Another clothing optional cruise, Temptation Cruises, is an adult-only venture, and one of the less expensive options. Starting at $1,975 per person, their upcoming cruise is the Temptation Caribbean Cruise, departing in February 2025. This cruise is a six-night cruise, setting sail from Miami, Florida and going all around the Caribbean, including the Bahamas and Jamaica. They have seven dining areas and 16 bars on board, a playroom for couples only, workshops and activities and topless-only areas.