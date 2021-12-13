6 Unique Christmas Traditions That Can Only Be Found In African Countries

Have you ever wondered about the Christmas traditions in Africa?

Perhaps it wouldn’t surprise you that Christmas there — just like Christmas here — is festive and colorful. But it’s also a time of year to look back on good tidings and blessings, and to be grateful for all the good that’s already come, and is to come.

And, perhaps it’s also not surprising that things in African countries, in general, aren’t that different from things elsewhere…but, of course, African traditions have their own unique flair.

“While many Christmas traditions of Southern Africa were instilled by the British during the colonial era, Christmas celebrations in the Northern Africa region are very unique from country to country,” reports Volunteer Encounter, a company that specializes in pairing eager volunteers with opportunities across the world. “Although for many of the African countries Christmas comes during the summer months, accompanied by lots of sunshine and colorful flowers in full bloom, the spirit of Christmas on this continent remains the same. All African countries share the global tradition of families getting together.”

The gifts, the food, the caroling — and more — are all a part of African Christmas traditions. Let’s take a look at what you might expect celebrating the holiday there.