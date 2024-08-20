When it comes to travel, no matter how much careful planning you put into your vacation, the amount of things that remain out of your control can be anxiety-inducing. Losing luggage, canceled flights and unruly passengers are all possible, but what always remains in your control is how confident you feel in your ability to conquer any challenges that might arise head-on. It can be challenging enough to remain calm when things take a turn for the worse in your home country, but what about if you find yourself in a place where you don’t speak the national language fluently? To help you prepare for this scenario, we’ve found some essential Chinese phrases to practice before you catch a flight to Asia.

Beginner Chinese Phrases to Help You Get By

Setting out to learn Chinese is no easy feat, but that shouldn’t stop you from at least trying out the basics. To help curb some of your travel stress, it’s important to feel comfortable with basic greetings, finding washrooms, asking for help and expressing gratitude. This list is a great place to start, but apps like Duolingo will only further your growing knowledge (and give you access to an abundance of other languages waiting to be explored).

(Photo by Chastagner Thierry/Unsplash)

Nǐhǎo (nee-how): Hello.

Zǎo (zhow): Good morning.

Xiàwǔ hǎo (zow-how): Good afternoon.

Wǒ jiào… (wuh jeow…): My name is…

Hěn gāoxìng jiàn dào nǐ (hen gao-zing jin dao-ni): Nice to meet you.

Qǐng (ching): Please.

Xièxiè (shieh-shieh): Thank you.

Bù kèqì (boo kuh-chi): You’re welcome.

Bù hǎo yisi (boo-how yis): Excuse me.

Duiqbùqi (dui-bu-ti): I’m sorry.

Wǒ bù dǒng (wuh boo dong): I don’t understand.

Shì (sheh): Yes.

Bù shì (bu-sheh): No.

Wǒ bù zhīdao (wor boo jrr daow): I don’t know.

Nǐ néng bāng bāng wǒ ma (nee nung bung bung wo ma): Can you help me?

Nǐ huì shuō yīngwén ma? (nee hway shwor yeeng wun ma): Do you speak English?

Xǐshǒujiān zài nǎlǐ? (see-sow-jian zai na-lee): Where is the bathroom?

Duō shǎo? (dwuh shauw): How much (does this cost)?

Mǎi dān (my dahn): Check, please.

Hǎo (how): Good.

Bù hǎo (boo-how): Bad.

Wǎn ān (one-un): Goodnight.

Zài jiàn (tzay jiann): Goodbye.

Advanced Chinese Phrases That Will Enhance Your Communication Skills

For those who are already avid Duolingo users, or have made the trek to a Chinese-speaking country before, these more advanced phrases might be more useful. Head into your travels knowing how to ask for directions, connect with other tourists and locals by asking them personal questions and send well wishes of prosperity to everyone you cross paths with.

(Photo via Melissa/Unsplash)

Lí zhè zuìjìn de dìtiě zhàn zài nǎ? (li juh zuh jin suh-chin dee di-tuh chan zay nah): Where is the nearest subway station?

Zuìjìn de gōngjiāo chē zhàn zài nǎlǐ? (suh-chin de gung-chao chuh jan za na-lee): Where is the nearest subway station?

Zuìjìn de yínháng zài nă? (suh-chin de ying-haung zay nah): Where is the nearest bank?

Wǒ bù huì shuō zhōngwén (wor boo hway shwor jong wun): I don’t speak Chinese.

Kěyǐ shuō de màn yīdǎn ma? (kuh yee shwor duh mun yee dyen ma): Could you speak more slowly?

Wǒ kěyǐ zuòzài zhèr ma? (wo keye soosei char ma): May I sit here?

Nǐhǎo ma? (nee-haow ma): How are you?

Wǒ de péngyǒu jiào… (wuh duh pung-yo jeow…): My friend’s name is…

Nǐ jiào shénme míngzì? (nee jyaow shun muh ming dzrr): What’s your name?

Nǐ láizi nǎr? (ni liza nar): Where are you from?

Nǐ duōdà? (nee dwor da): How old are you?

Hěn piàoliang (hen peow-liung): Very beautiful.

Tài hài chīle (tie how chir luh): Too delicious!

Ganbei (gon-bay): Cheers.

Gōngxǐ fācái (gong tsi gong tsi): May you be prosperous.