Happy shoulder season! It’s time to unlock some of the best deals this year because September is an incredible month to travel. On average, people save significantly more just by traveling during this month because it’s the end of the high tourist season.

You get a lot with the savings, including the chance to experience the excitement of museums and the destination’s iconic structures without the crowds.

Here are some of the best cities to travel to this September for a fraction of the price, compared to the summer season.

Merida, Mexico, For Less Than $320 Round-Trip

Merida is said to be a favorite city among locals. The capital of Mexico’s Yucatán state is rich in Mayan history. What makes it different from Mexico City is that it’s easy to be surrounded by nature after indulging in city life.

One of the things that stands out about Merida is that it’s not packed with tourists like Quintana Roo. The first place to start is the Plaza Grande in the city’s heart, where you can visit important buildings such as The Casa de Montejo, The Cathedral of San Ildefonso, and the Palacio de Gobierno. Another fun excursion is Casa Montejo — the oldest home in the city, built by its founder, Francisco de Montejo.

If you do nothing else, be sure to take a stroll through the colorful streets. Calle 64 is a popular street where you can picture the colorful facades.

This September, flights from Dallas, Houston, Orlando, Las Vegas, and Chicago are below $320 round-trip. The cheapest option leaves from Miami. Use September 10 through September 21 as your travel dates for a round-trip ticket for less than $275.

Amsterdam, Netherlands, For Less Than $450 Round-Trip

One of the best places to visit this September is Amsterdam. It’s the end of the warmer weather, but most importantly, it’s officially the end of the high tourism season and the beginning of the low season.

September will be an excellent time to take in what’s left of outdoor activities, such as strolling through the parks and the last few events museums are hosting outdoors.

Spending time indoors is just as exciting on the days that are too wet and cold because Amsterdam is full of art galleries. Many of these galleries are free for tourists to visit. One characteristic that attracts people to Amsterdam (aside from its iconic canals and waterways) is the city hosts many festivals throughout the year, making it one of Europe’s festival capitals. Amsterdam Fashion Week is in Paris; Open Monumentendag, Unseen Photo Fair, and Amsterdam Fringe Festival are just some festivals happening this September.

Round-trip flights from New York City, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Charlotte are less than $450. Boston is the cheapest option. Use September 9 through the 27 as your travel dates for a round-trip ticket less than $400.

Milan, Italy, For Less Than $550 Round-Trip

Italy’s fashion capital, Milan, has all the ingredients for the perfect city escape. For starters, there’s incredible architecture found throughout the city, but in the center sits the magnificent Duomo Di Milano. It is the world’s biggest Gothic-style church, accommodating up to 40,000 people. This cathedral has more statues than any other building in the world, with approximately 3,400 statues, 135 gargoyles, and 700 figures that decorate it.

The museums and art galleries in Italy’s fashion capital are filled with some of the world’s most important pieces. Brera Art Gallery, Sforzesco Castle, The World of Leonardo da Vinci, and the Amboraisan Library are just some museums you can visit during your stay.

Flights from Charlotte, Washington, D.C., New York City, Las Vegas, Orlando, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Miami are less than $550 round-trip.

Boston is the cheapest departure city. Play and RyanAir will get you there for less than $500 round-trip on September 17 through the 24.

Istanbul, Turkey, For Less Than $620 Round-Trip

If you ask around, it will probably be hard to find someone who doesn’t like Istanbul. You can feel the pulse in the city, which was founded around 660 BC, and it’s an interesting intersection of tradition and the new.

Stretching across two continents, there’s so much to see, do, and eat between the European side and the Asian side.

Istanbul has a fascinating history and architecture that tells the stories of the greatest empires the world has seen between the Byzantium and Ottoman Empires.

Using AP style, here’s the edited version:

If it’s your first time visiting, the Hagia Sophia and Galata Tower should be your top two stops. Since the ticket to the Hagia Sophia is included in your entry fee, start there to uncover the mysteries of this legendary building, a symbol of Istanbul. If you’ve been before, take some time to explore Kadıköy. This neighborhood on the Asian side is known for its restaurants, cafes, and nightlife.

Round-trip flights from New York City, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Orlando, and Dallas are less than $620.

Boston strikes again as the cheapest option. Use September 18 through 24 for a round-trip ticket for less than $600.

Marrakech, Morocco, For Less Than $650 Round-Trip

The only downside to visiting Marrakech in September is that it’s not the off-season, so you should expect some crowds. Still, this flight deal to Marrakech is a rare one. It’s currently on Skyscanner for less than $600 round-trip from a few cities in the U.S.

Try to book your trip around The Fest of the Brides. The festival, which takes place around the second or third week of September, is not in Marrakech but in the nearby Atlas Mountains. It’s a unique festival featuring a wedding for about 30 people with dancing, music, vibrant souks, and more.

Another festival that should be on your radar is the Oasis Festival. Typically held during the first week of the month, this electronic music festival features international DJs, art, food, and fashion.

Right now, flights from Denver, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Dallas are less than $650 round-trip.

New York City is the cheapest option. Use September 9 through the 17 for a round-trip ticket for less than $600.