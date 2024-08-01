August means it’s crunch time. It’s a reminder that the end of the summer season is upon us and we only have a few more weeks left to make good on those promises to ourselves on being outside and traveling more for the season. While summer gets a bad rapport for traveling because of the swarms of tourists and the increase in prices to accommodate said crowds, some destinations will shock you with their slow pace.

While summer travel tends to be more expensive, these cheap flights in August won’t hurt your wallet. One thing you may notice is that Caribbean islands are not on this list. Statistically speaking, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says hurricane activity spikes from mid-August through mid-October, accounting for 78 percent of the tropical storm days. Our goal is to keep readers out of harm’s way and decrease the risks of weather delays.

Calgary, Canada For Less Than $250 Round-Trip

People get a two-for-one kind of deal when visiting Calgary. Located in Alberta, the incredible lifetime experience of visiting Banff and the Canadian Rockies is a short ride away. What’s also great is that Calgary has some adventure, too, so you get more bang for your buck.

While exploring the city, people should take part in the Alberta Food Tours and bike one of the most extensive urban pathways in North America, the Bow River Pathway. There are more than 1000 km of regional pathways and 96 km of trails.

Two music festivals are happening in August, including the Calgary International Blues Festival and Chasing Summer – a two-day electronic fest. After spending time in Calgary, head to the grandeur known as Banff for an unforgettable hike and one-on-one with nature.

This flight deal is perfect for rounding up a group of family or friends because there are so many departure cities that make the affordable flights cut. Nashville, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, San Diego, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Denver are just a handful of cities that are offering flights for less than $250 round trip. There’s more where these flight deals came from.

The cheapest options are to depart from Seattle or Phoenix. Both cities offer flight deals for less than $150 round trip. If you are leaving from Phoenix, Use August 22 through August 28 as your travel dates in Skyscanner. People leaving Seattle should use August 21 through August 26 as travel dates for a round-trip ticket priced below $130.

Panama City, Panama For Less Than $350 Round-Trip

For the second month in a row, Panama, a Central American country, has made the list of cheap places to travel to in August. Similar to Calgary, there are so many departure city options. It may well be worth that phone call to get the crew to link as one final hurrah before summer ends.

It’s technically rainy season in August, but nowhere near the downpour you will experience in October and November. Some things you can do, despite the rain, include driving around Avenida Central and Santa Ana to witness the street art up close. The Santa Ana market is also worth it. At night, head to Tantalo for drinks. It’s the most famous and lively rooftop bar in Panama City.

Flights from Jacksonville, Washington, D.C., Orlando, Miami-area airports, Louisville, and Charleston are all less than $350 round trip. The cheapest option departs from Dallas. Use August 14 through August 21 as your travel dates for a ticket priced below $280 round trip.

Amsterdam, Netherlands For Less Than $500 Round-Trip

August is the peak travel season for Amsterdam, but if you can stomach the crowds, it’s worth noting that it’s a popular time for good reason. Amsterdam is home to incredible events and festivals in August – many of which are free.

Speaking of free, Amsterdam can be as cheap or expensive as you want it to be. That’s the other benefit of traveling to a popular place. It’s easier to find peace and quiet as everyone is trying to visit the must-see attractions. Another point of interest should be visiting Black-owned businesses because Amsterdam is full of them. From brunch to hostels and nightlife to bookstores, there are so many ways to support these establishments.

Round-trip flights from Orlando, Los Angeles, Boston, and New York City are less than $500. The cheapest option departs Washington, D.C. Use August 20 through August 28 as your travel dates for a round-trip ticket for less than $400.

Vienna, Austria For Less Than $550 Round-Trip

Like many other cities in August, Vienna is filled with festivals and people soaking in what’s left of the warmer and longer days. In Vienna, almost every museum or palace in Vienna has an event or activation to lure in tourists and locals alike.

Concerts at the impressive Rathausplatz Musikfilm Festival, where the site turns into an open-air venue for music, films, concerts, and more. A majority of the screenings take place at sunset.

Next on the itinerary should be the largest market in Vienna, Naschmarkt. There are more than 100 stalls with local products, food, and flowers. It’s a great way to explore Vienna when it’s optimal weather.

Vienna is filled with stunning architecture. The Austrian National Library, for example, was built in the 18th century and is one of the highlights of Vienna. More than 8 million documents and books are stored there. Art lovers shouldn’t skip the Museumsquartier. The historic center is home to museums such as the Sigmund Freu Museum, the Natural History Museum of Vienna, and the Museum of Art History of Vienna.

Round-trip flights from Boston, New York City, Miami, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia are less than $550 round trip. The cheapest option is surprisingly for people departing from Los Angeles.

Use August 11 through August 16 as the travel dates for a round trip for less than $475. Keep in mind that this ticket has a self-transfer tag as the airports change in Paris.

Nice, France For Less Than $650 Round-Trip



As the world turns its attention to Paris for the Summer Olympics, people looking for a cheap ticket and an open room should turn to the French Riviera. Hotels in Paris are nowhere to be found, and it will likely be that way for some time.

Nice is a romantic destination filled with picturesque mountains and beaches. Throughout August, the city welcomes the Nice Jazz Festival and Les Nuits Guitares – a guitar festival – in the neighboring town of Beaulieu. Outside of the musical-filled evenings, another great activity is visiting the night markets. There are a ton of arts and crafts markets along the Riviera.

According to Skyscanner data, travelers heading to Nice in August 2024 will save at least 20% compared to this time last year. People leaving from Boston, Chicago, Charlotte, Fort Lauderdale, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Miami, Phoenix, and Los Angeles can get in on this flight deal on Skyscanner. The cheapest departure city is New York City. Use August 26 through August 29 as your travel dates for a round-trip ticket for $585 on SAS Scandinavian Airlines.