The CDC Has Just Made It More Difficult To Fly With Your Pet

If you’re looking to fly with your four-legged family member, the CDC has just made it a lot more difficult for you to do so.

A recent New York Times report revealed that the CDC passed more stringent restrictions on dogs — especially — traveling with their owners. That’s because, according to the outlet, the rise in pandemic pet adoptions has led to people falsifying their pooch’s immunization records.

In a nutshell: if you adopted your dog in the United States, you should be fine to travel with him or her, as long as you kept all the vaccinations up to date.

But, if you adopted your dog from abroad, you’ll be in for quite the fight.

“The CDC says it has intervened in more than 450 dog importations with falsified or incomplete rabies vaccination certificates in 2020, and it has begun issuing a small number of permits to dogs coming to the United States from high-risk countries, like Guatemala, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates, among other places,” reports The New York Times. “But requirements are steep: The permits demand microchipping, a valid rabies vaccination certificate, and blood work from an approved serology laboratory.”

If you’d like to travel with your pet, the CDC now requires that Fido or Fluffy be at least six months old, and have all vaccinations up-to-date — but most especially the rabies vaccination.

And, after January 7, 2022, international pets can only come in through three ports of entry: JFK Airport in New York City, LAX in Los Angeles, and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.