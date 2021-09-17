Watch Out For These 4 Car Rental Trends In A Post-COVID World

When it comes to car rental trends in a post-COVID world, the best advice we can give is to pack your wallet and your patience.

According to Forbes, there are a number of reasons why a previously stable market is now in the process of fluctuation. At the beginning of the summer, there were the usual travel woes as the world began “opening up” again. But by the end of the summer, the devastating storms in the Gulf region and the Northeast meant that people were in desperate need of cars.

As such, the car rental trends fluctuated again.

“Those who combine road and air travel may be in for a nasty surprise when they arrive at the car rental counter,” reports the outlet. “Car rental companies were desperate for cash in the early days of the pandemic and sold off rental fleets in droves. However, demand has come back faster than supply, meaning that car rental prices have soared in many markets, with some reporting that even some customers with reservations won’t get a car at all.”

While car rental trends are always changing as the COVID cases continue to fluctuate, industry experts suggest that travelers can rely on the following four trends to continue into 2021 and beyond.