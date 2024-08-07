All the recent questionable and unsafe occurrences in the aviation industry may have travelers looking for an alternative airline. The priorities of travelers are changing with the seemingly consistent headlining situations concerning major airlines.

For those seeking a new, trusted airline or simply wanting to support a rising star in the industry, Canada’s first Indigenous and woman-owned airline is a great option. Canada is already a popular travel destination with a relatively inclusive culture. This airline is considered sustainable and has a unique founding story. Travelers visiting or living in Canada should check it out for their next flight.

The Indigenous And Woman-Owned Airline

Justin Hu / Unsplash

Teara Fraser, a Métis woman, founded Iskwew Air because of her passion for aviation. This passion was sparked by a trip to Africa at age 30, her first flight in a small plane, which captured her heart. She fell in love with flying and, within a year, had earned her commercial pilot’s license. After working as a pilot, she started an aerial survey company in 2010. During this time, she conceived the idea of starting an Indigenous airline.

Inspired by the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Fraser noticed countless tourists who wanted to explore Indigenous culture but found that few airlines provided service to small, remote communities. She stepped up to the challenge and became the change she wanted to see in the world.

Iskwew Air Today

Today, Iskwew Air continues to uphold Indigenous values. The airline promotes love, adventure, reclamation, reciprocity, and the warrior spirit. Additionally, the company is founded on matriarchal leadership and celebrates this type of leadership throughout its chain of command. The airline also advocates for zero-emissions flights.

To support Indigenous youth and women, Fraser founded The Raven Institute, a gathering space that promotes learning, resilience, and healing with traditional Indigenous practices.

Initially, the airline only operated charter services to small communities in northern Canada. Since offering scheduled services in August 2021, the airline has grown significantly.

A recent development is sure to propel the airline to new heights: Iskwew Air received $1.28 million in funding from Raven Indigenous Capital Investments, a Vancouver-based Indigenous-owned company. This funding is expected to help expand cargo, charter, and passenger flight operations.