Another month of summer sunshine has nearly slipped by us, meaning we’re inching closer to the early sunsets and chilly temperatures of autumn. You may be craving this relief amid the relentless July heat, but once the seasonal shift actually kicks in, people begin checking out flight deals to the closest tropical paradise. For many Americans, that would be Mexico, which is home to countless luxurious resorts, white sand beaches, historic sites and delicious culinary experiences. If you’re contemplating taking a trip south of the border soon, you’ll want to read our Cabo vs. Cancún guide to ensure you have the best experience possible.

Why Visit Cabo?

Cabo is located on the southernmost tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, where the Pacific Ocean meets the Sea of Cortès. Overall, the popular tourist destination has more of a desert feeling than Cancún, and travelers on the west coast tend to favor it as their flight time is shorter. More than 20 U.S. cities offer direct flights to the San José del Cabo International Airport, but that’s not all the former fishing village has to offer.

(Photo by Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Farm-To-Table Food Is a Must-Try Dining Experience

Foodies should pick Cabo over Cancún in a heartbeat when scouting out the perfect Mexican vacation spot. Their tasty meals are centered around the sea and the ingredients it provides, such as smoked marlin or chocolate clam. While the best resorts in the area are praised for their restaurants, Cabo has more opportunities to dine off the resort. Just outside the city, you can find one-of-a-kind farm-to-table experiences at Acre, Tamarindos and Flora Farms. For those seeking something more elevates, Travel + Leisure suggests the five and seven-course tasting menus at Sunset Monalisa.

Luxury Hotels Provide the Vacation of Your Dreams

Some travelers are comfortable saving coins by shacking up in a hostel, but in Cabo, those accommodations are hard to find. Instead, the area is filled with top of the line timeshares, resorts and private villas. For those hoping to avoid crowds, smaller boutique hotels like El Ganzo and Acre have been popping up. Otherwise, you’re likely to end up at a Waldorf Astoria or the One&Only Palmilla.

In What Areas Does Cancún Shine?

In the Cabo vs. Cancún debate, there are several reasons why the latter comes out on top. It has an entirely different vibe, situated on the Caribbean Sea and surrounded by thick jungle. Cancún is in the eastern part of Mexico, making it an obvious choice for people flying in from Midwest or East Coast. Over 30 American cities offer direct flights – New York, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago and more.

(Photo by DEA / C.SAPPA/De Agostini via Getty Images)

Swimmable Beaches With Sun-Kissed White Sand

The beaches in Cabo sure are beautiful, but it’s hard to find one where swimming in the ocean is safe. The same can’t be said for Cancún, where visitors happily enjoy the white sand beaches that span the 14 miles of the city’s Hotel Zone. If you want to avoid the crowds, just a 45-minute drive from the airport is Costa Mujeres. There, you can book accommodations that are newer and more quiet than well known fan favorites.

Variety in Accommodations Means More Affordable Prices

Speaking of hotels, prices in Cancún are typically cheaper than in Cabo. This is because the eastern jungle oasis was largely created specifically for tourists and their diverse needs. Many people want to soak in the beauty and culture of Mexico, but not all of them can afford to do so from a five-star resort. Thankfully, the dozens of options throughout Cancún assure that you can find a spot that won’t break your budget or compromise your safety.

Cabo vs. Cancún: Where Are These Dream Vacation Destinations Equal?

So, when it comes to Cabo vs. Cancún, which one is right for you? Only you can say for sure, based on your needs, budget and preferences. We’ve already given you plenty to think about as you plan your next trip, but it’s important to note where both destinations are mostly equal too.

(Photo by: Andrew Woodley/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Beautiful, Unique Locations

Each offers stunning views of the water, nature and historic monuments. Cabo will let you tap into your inner cowboy while you admire the Sierra de la Laguna mountain range. Meanwhile, Cancún places you near the Maya Ruins, which some people come to Mexico specifically to explore. Also in the area are Tulum and Bacalar, one of the country’s largest freshwater lakes.

Diverse Indoor and Outdoor Activities

For those who like to party, you can always find something happening in either Cabo or Cancún. The desert-like hotspot tends to be extra busy in the springtime as students flock there, but San José del Cabo is generally more quiet, hosting live bands at small restaurants and cafes.

As far as other activities go, there’s no limit to how much outdoor fun can be had in Mexico (as long as you apply SPF, that is). In Cabo Pulmo National Park you’ll find ATV trails, horseback riding and scuba diving; the city also happens to be one of the world’s best destinations for deep-sea fishing and whale watching. Over in Cancún, the local cenotes draw people in, taking them on a tour through the underground rivers and caves from Maya mythology. You can dive with sharks off the coast of Cozumel, do some designer shopping in the Hotel Zone or explore nearby gems like Isla Holbox and Isla Contoy.

Overall Safety

It’s more important than ever to be vigilant when traveling, but as long as you respect local laws you should be safe during your visit to Mexico. Both Cabo and Cancún welcome millions of tourists annually, the majority of whom come and go without any trouble. The U.S. State Department urges Americans to exercise caution in Quintana Roo or the Baja California Sur, meaning keep a close watch on your belongings, don’t accept drinks from strangers and treat others the way you want to be treated.