Brazil’s Voepass Flight 2283 was a twin-engine “turboprop” or turbo propeller aircraft manufactured by ATR. The latter is an aircraft manufacturer, particularly for regional aviation, resulting from a partnership between Airbus and Leonardo.

Videos taken on August 9 show the aircraft slowly spiraling downward before it seemingly nosedived in Vinhedo, Brazil, an area in São Paulo. The New York Times relayed that the current theory surrounding the crash is that ice formed on the plane, lessening the aircraft’s aerodynamics. Amid public speculation following the tragedy, Brazilian aviation expert Lito Sousa noted that there could be more to the story.

“Analyzing an air crash just with images can lead to wrong conclusions about the causes,” Sousa shared with the Associated Press. “But we can see a plane with loss of support, no horizontal speed. In this flat spin condition, there’s no way to reclaim control of the plane.”

What Has Happened In The Days Since The Brazil Plane Crash Of Voepass Flight 2283?

Rescuers have recovered the late flyers on the tragic flight. The bodies, 34 male and 28 female, included the 58 passengers and four crew members. Numbers of the death toll fluctuated between 61 and 62, but the Associated Press reported on August 10 that Veopass confirmed the latter. The last individuals who forensics identified were reportedly the plane’s pilot and co-pilot.

Family members of the deceased were asked to bring medical documentation into the area’s police-restricted morgues for the identification effort. X-rays and dental records were of those requested. Another way authorities moved to quickly identify the deceased was reportedly through blood tests.

The flight’s 17,000-foot descent is being investigated. The aircraft departed from Cascavel, Brazil and crashed in Vinhedo. The tragic descent was a less than two-hour drive from its destination at São Paulo-Guarulhos International Airport. The plane crash injured no one on the ground.

Authorities also recovered the plane’s two black boxes, which were sent in for analysis. Brazil’s Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho, reportedly told journalists that there was no record of the pilots contacting regional airport controllers in distress.