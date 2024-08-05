Having a go-to hotel brand is something special, especially for avid travelers who need reliable and comfortable accommodations with high standards of hospitality and service. Safety is a significant factor in selecting a favorite hotel brand.

Staying loyal to a specific hotel chain can benefit travelers even more if they are part of loyalty programs. No one wants to experience subpar or offensive service at a trusted travel accommodation. Unfortunately, for one Black-owned nonprofit organization, this nightmare occurred at a Hilton Hotel location after years of loyalty.

The Nonprofit Boycotting Hilton Hotel

The nonprofit organization Buy From a Black Woman (BFABW) has released a statement about a negative experience at the Hilton Hotel. This organization is a prominent space that supports Black women-owned businesses. Since 2016, it has been a hub for those who value giving back to their community. It offers an online business directory, educational programs, and funding opportunities for Black women in business. When the incident happened, the organization was on its Buy From a Black Woman Inspire Tour.

According to the statement, over the second weekend of July, the organization experienced a racist incident during a stay at the Tulsa Club Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A team member of Buy From a Black Woman experienced overt racist behavior. After the alleged racist encounter, Buy From a Black Woman tried to reach out to Hilton corporate. Much to the team members’ dismay, they did not receive an appropriate response.

Following this experience, the organization decided to sever all ties with the Hilton brand. Despite the BFABW Inspire Tour team members and participants staying at Hilton Hotels and Resorts since 2020, the organization canceled all reservations and began boycotting the Hilton Hotel. This move clearly demonstrates BFABW’s commitment to a safe environment for all and its stance against racism.

Implications For Travelers

This is not the hospitality conglomerate’s first case of alleged racist behavior. The hotel has faced numerous discrimination lawsuits from Black guests who experienced undesirable situations at Hilton Hotels. This pattern has raised concerns about foundational issues within the brand. While Buy From a Black Woman has expressed openness to discussing how to address systemic problems and prevent future incidents, Hilton has much work to do to recover from these repeated offenses.