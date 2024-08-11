The Black Bourbon Society (BBS) ‘s annual Bourbon Boule is celebrating its seventh edition this year from August 29 to September 1, Labor Day weekend.

The yearly event aims to gather Black bourbon enthusiasts nationwide. This year’s Bourbon Boule will include 15 events and experiences, including supper club dinner pairings, exclusive distillery tours, educational spirit seminars, parties, and “a speakeasy-style soiree.”

“Other events include the All Things Louisville Luncheon sponsored by Louisville Tourism, DiversityDistilled’s B.O.S.S. Breakfast, a panel discussion showcasing Black-owned spirits brands, and the weekend finale — Brunch en Blanc,” notes the source.

What Can Attendees Expect From This Year’s Bourbon Boule?

The event will be held at the Louisville Marriott Downtown, which has a 4.4 rating on Google Reviews. Visitors can expect a unique curation of education, entertaining, and enriching experiences whether they’re Black bourbon lovers, enthusiasts, or novices. The four-day event is about connecting with like-minded people and “shining a spotlight on America’s Native Spirit.”

Louisville, where the liquor is speculated to have been first created, is considered “the heart of bourbon country.” While BBS is a members-only club, non-members can also get tickets.

Depending on how they want to personalize their experience, the event’s first three days will have “add-on” events for which visitors can get tickets. There will also be “spirited wellness” activities on those days. Highlights pulled from the event’s itinerary include the Black in Spirits Award Luncheon and “The After Hours” late-night casino experience.

A popular add-on, now sold out, is August 30’s Bourbon Elegance Dinner featuring Old Forester and Woodford Reserve. The following day, a Maker’s Mark Distillery Tour is another optional event.

This year’s event sponsors are Maker’s Mark, Michter’s, Angel’s Envy, Old Forester, and Sable.

“Year after year, we find new and expansive ways to celebrate our Nation’s Spirit during Bourbon Boule,” BBS Founder Samara B. Davis said in a press release. “This year, we’ve outdone ourselves. This is a weekend you don’t want to miss!”