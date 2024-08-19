Rap icon Ludacris is offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience his luxurious Atlanta lifestyle. The Grammy Award-winning artist has partnered with Booking.com to open his sprawling Georgia mansion for a two-night stay. This partnership will allow lucky guests to live like a hip-hop mogul. Ludacris’ compound sits on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. It has been his home since 2003. The nearly 11,000-square-foot mansion boasts several amenities, including a private screening room and basketball courts.

The “Welcome To Atlanta” Experience

Dubbed the “Ludacris Welcome To Atlanta Summer Send-Off,” this exclusive stay has much to offer. Lucky guests will enjoy a 30-minute meet-and-greet with Ludacris himself and a catered barbecue featuring food grilled by a local chef. Guests will also experience a dinner at Le Bilboquet, one of Ludacris’ favorite French restaurants. The stay includes chauffeur service and signed copies of Ludacris’ most popular albums.

For those eager to seize this opportunity, mark your calendars for August 28, 2024, at noon ET. The booking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for one person plus three guests. The two-night stay is for September 3–5, 2024. The most surprising aspect? The entire experience is priced at just $4.04, a clever nod to Atlanta’s area code.

Ludacris’ Motivation

Ludacris, whose real name is Chris Bridges, expressed his excitement about the initiative. “As a dad of four kids myself, family time is incredibly important to me, and I’m thrilled to open my home so guests can create unforgettable memories as a family,” he explained to People.

Ludacris joins a growing list of celebrities who have partnered with Booking.com to offer unique stays. Previous hosts include Martha Stewart, Mariah Carey, and Sarah Jessica Parker, each providing fans with exclusive experiences in their personal properties. This offering holds special significance for Atlanta, a city that has played a crucial role in Ludacris’ career and personal life. The $4.04 price point is not just a bargain but a tribute to the city that has been instrumental in shaping the rapper’s success.