The Grand Canyon is a popular destination for nature lovers and explorers visiting Arizona. Its unique allure makes it an unmatched attraction. However, while it is a great place to visit, there are some drawbacks. One significant concern is safety. Recent incidents have highlighted risks for visitors, including a recent fatality involving a missing hiker. Here’s what we know about the tragic incident.

Details On The Missing Hiker Found In The Grand Canyon

Diwei Zhu / Unsplash

On Thursday, monsoon storms triggered flash flooding in the area, impacting the Grand Canyon National Park. Authorities closed the park to tourists, and search and rescue operations began immediately. By Saturday, Arizona’s National Guard used a helicopter to evacuate over 100 tribal members and tourists from a canyon in the park.

Though rain was forecasted, it was not expected to cause intense flash flooding. Visitors had to seek higher ground as conditions worsened. In the case of the missing hiker, the flood resulted in a fatal outcome.

Chenoa Nickerson, 33, was swept into a creek by the flash flooding while visiting the park. Her body was discovered on Sunday by a commercial river trip group along the Colorado River near mile 176. The Coconino County medical examiner and park service are leading the investigation into her death. Such hazardous flooding is always dangerous, particularly when it leads to tragedies.

What Travelers Should Know

Flash flooding can occur anytime, but travelers can take precautions to stay safe. If the area is under a flash flood watch, avoid low-lying areas near streams or rivers, which can quickly become hazardous. Slot canyons are also dangerous in such conditions. In the event of an emergency or storm warning, seek higher ground as safely as possible.