Bob Marley’s First London Home Is On The Market For More Than $2 Million

One lucky person will have the chance to roam the same hallways and rooms that Bob Marley once did.

That’s because the Bloomsbury apartment where Marley first lived in 1972 to launch his career outside of Jamaica is on the market, according to British media.

Located in Ridgmount Gardens, between Tottenham Court Road and Gower Steet, is where you will find the home listed for a little more than $2.2 million.

Real estate company Dexters, who is selling the property, describes the four-bedroom and two-bathroom apartment as a “beautiful well-presented” apartment “situated on the entrance floor within this popular Victorian mansion block.”

Realtors from Dexters add:

“Facing the favored Ridgmount Gardens side, with a view into the communal gardens, the property has an abundance of natural light throughout with Southernly/Eastern aspect and high ceilings.”



“The apartment offers flexible living/sleeping accommodation and consists of a large entrance area, a spacious reception/dining room with bay window, an eat-in kitchen […], and an abundance of storage space. There is also wooden flooring throughout and has retained some of the building’s original features, such as period fireplaces and windows.”

Metro UK reports that British officials honored Marley in 2006 during Black History Month with a plaque at Ridgmount Gardens to mark the property as “the first London home of the ‘singer, lyricist and Rastafarian icon.’”

Bob Marley was reportedly first invited to London by Johnny Cash to support his UK tour. After booking gigs around the UK with his band the Wailers, they met Chris Blackwell, owner of independent Island Records, which led to their international success.

And this isn’t the first property of Marley’s to sell for a hefty price. In 2020, his family placed his 21-bedroom vacation home in the Bahamas on the market for nearly $10 million, as we previously reported.

Regarding the apartment, Dexters says the property also benefits from access to the “communal resident’s garden” as well as the right to apply for access to Bedford Square Gardens.

You can view the stunning property U.K. in full on Dexter’s website.