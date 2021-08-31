Inside Blacktoberfest 2021: Celebrating Black-Owned Beer, Food And Culture

Blacktoberfest 2021 is back, and it’s an even bigger celebration than its inaugural event in 2020 held in Rocky Mountain, North Carolina. This year it will also have an installment in South Africa, too.

Started by Black Brew Culture, Blacktoberfest is a cultural connection to Black-owned beer, food, and entertainment.

“We wanted to create a tradition and venue that would allow people of all cultures to enjoy food and beer that was created by Black people,” Black Brew Culture founder, Mike Potter, told Cuisine Noir. “We have a deep, rich cultural connection to brewing and cooking, and there are not enough opportunities for us to showcase the results of these amazing skills.”

2020’s event featured beer from eight Black-owned breweries. 2021 is shaping up to be a larger celebration of Black beer culture and Black-owned businesses across two continents.

This year’s events will be held in Durham, North Carolina, Los Angeles, California, and Soweto, South Africa. There will be more than 100 Black-owned establishments coming together to showcase their talents in this second-year display of “craft beer and culinary excellence” with a collection of curated activations and traditional festival-style booths, according to organizers.

“Blacktoberfest as a whole is about synergy and self-sufficiency,” a statement on the website reads. “It’s where we show up for each other to inspire, create and collaborate around the business and art of craft beer — no longer waiting for others to define equity and ownership, but building new systems to effect measurable change globally. It is a powerful vehicle for collaboration and community engagement, with an openness to all people who love Black people, culture, and craft beer. If you are truly about promoting equality and empowerment, we eagerly invite you to collaborate, support, and celebrate with us the month of Blacktober.”

