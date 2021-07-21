Black American Woman Goes Missing While In Germany For School, Search Continues

Birmingham resident Nicole Denise Jackson has been missing since 2019, after traveling to Germany to attend music school. In 2018, Jackson told her family she was leaving America to take advantage of the free educational resources available in Germany and although her family was reluctant, they were excited for her to start a new venture in her life.

Her older sister, Ela Vaughn, hasn’t been in touch with her since 2019 and now the family has started a GoFundMe, so they can travel to Germany to conduct their own search alongside German police.

The Alabama native has been missing for nearly 3 years now, and the family is eager to get to Germany. The global pandemic took a year and a half of time from their search because of borders being closed to international travelers, but now that they are open, Jackson’s father and her older sister are sure that they will find more information.

Please review guy in photo with Nicole Denise Jackson. She left with him headed to Germany and has not been heard from since late 2019. The US Embassy in Munich has been notified and while their is evidence she made it to the country. There is no evidence she has left. pic.twitter.com/hiYa86sSmT — HisToryInAFewTweets (@celset2) July 13, 2021

Jackson’s older sister and father plan to travel to the country to get connected with the U.S. Consulate in Munich. The local law enforcement has no trace of Nicole Denise Jackson departing Germany and have not been able to get in touch with her.

Vaughn discovered that her younger sister was dating a man she met online, which sparked other negative ideas in her head of where her sister could possibly be after finding out the man wasn’t someone she met from being enrolled in school.

The German authorities strongly advised the family to file a missing person’s report since it has been a few years since they have heard from their youngest relative. The COVID-19 restrictions that have been lifted are giving the family the opportunity to file all reports in-person while being able to search for Jackson in places she may have been due to their previous contact. The last time they could get a hold of her was through text, and Vaughn said her birthday texts were too cryptic and didn’t seem like they were coming from her.