Atlanta Black Travel Expo Will Be Postponed Until June 2022

The Black Travel Expo (BTE) will be postponed until next June. The decision to delay the expo until the summer was made based upon the continuing rise in new COVID-19 cases attributed to the Delta variant.

“In consideration of the health and safety of our participants, we have made the decision to postpone the BTE, scheduled for October 14-17, 2021, at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis,” Maurice Foley, Founder and CEO of

Black Travel Expo said in a press release.

The expo will now be held June 2-5, 2022. Individuals who have already purchased early bird expo passes and passes for the awards brunch will have their passes honored for the new dates. An updated link for hotel reservations will soon be made available on the Black Travel Expo website.

“We are encouraged that by June 2022, we will have a much better opportunity to gather together in a safer and more comfortable environment,” said Foley. “We sincerely apologize to all participants for any inconvenience this may cause, and thank you for your support.”

The expo will continue to closely monitor the websites of the CDC and the state of Georgia for the most current COVID-19 data, and encourages attendees to do the same.

The details and features of the expo will remain the same, with more than 20 panelists and speakers, including Travel Channel host Kellee Edwards, Nomadness Travel Tribe‘s Evita Robinson, and Stephanie Jones, founder of the National Blacks in Travel & Tourism Collaborative.

Visit www.blacktravelexpo.co and @blacktravelexpo on Instagram for updates.

