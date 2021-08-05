Black Restaurant Week LA Kicks Off No Crumb Left Behind Campaign

Los Angeles foodies are in for a culinary treat. The third edition of Black Restaurant Week, LLC is coming to the City of Angels from Friday, August 6th to Sunday, August 15th. The event is billed as the No Crumb Left Behind Campaign and is dedicated to breathing life into a Black Restaurant community heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that 41 percent of Black-owned businesses were shut down during the pandemic. Of those, the hardest hit establishments were restaurants and bars. Even those that managed to ride out the turmoil and reopen were forced to close their doors once again as cases rose in states like Florida, Texas, Arizona, and California.

Last year over 75 restaurants participated in L.A.’s Black Restaurant Week and this year’s installment is shaping up to be even bigger with a mix of new and returning attendees including Deluxe 1717 in Pasadena, Island Breeze Jamaican Cuisine in Colton, and Bossy Bundts in Carson.

Courtesy of: Black Restaurant Week

Over 10 days, guests will celebrate the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine with a series of cultural events in L.A. and the Southern California region. Foodies, culinary influencers, locals, and guests can select from prix fixe brunch, lunch, and dinner menus at participating restaurants in the area.

Black Restaurant Week was founded in 2016 by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson as a one-city experience in Houston. It has since expanded to over 670 minority businesses and professionals nationwide.

“We had phenomenal success last year with the regional campaigns and wanted to continue that model to help businesses nationwide,” said Luckett. “There were so many testimonials from restaurant participants of how this campaign helped keep their doors open.”

For more information about Black Restaurant Week, its events, and participating restaurants, please visit blackrestaurantweeks.com.