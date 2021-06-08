Black-Owned App And Marketplace, Miiriya Provides A Home For Global Businesses

Miiriya is a Black-owned app that is making shopping for Black-owned alternatives and seeking out Black entrepreneurs that much more accessible. The online marketplace is home to thousands of global Black entrepreneurs that are searchable through the homepage or in their category section.

The app was established over the pandemic and has become increasingly more popular through word-of-mouth.

The necessity to support Black vendors and businesses is becoming more mainstream while considering the historical events that took place within the beginning of 2021 alone. In 2020, various incidents involving police brutality leading up to the insurrection on Capitol Hill highlighted the need to rectify the cracks in America’s undivided history. The nature of the country’s roots being firmly influenced by white supremacy has caused many U.S. citizens, and mostly allies, to seek other avenues of how they can support their local Black vendors.

The Miiriya platform is bridging the gap between this necessity to help circulate the Black dollar back into their communities so that generational wealth can become more of an embedded cultural foundation and (not seemingly impossible) for marginalized demographics.

The founder of Miiriya is following Amazon by implementing an online shopping center where any vendor can sign up to start their own business. Miiriya is giving Black business owners the right to all of their earnings in differentiation to Jeff Bezos’ Amazon online marketplace that takes a percentage of the sellers transactions over time.

From Miiriya’s growing Twitter account, the account has been asking for monthly online donations so they can build out the platform into a multi-employee company, that way they can expand the app. The app is available on iOS & Android and is leading the way in giving Black entrepreneurs the access and capability to manage their own online business.

The founder emphasizes how the app is intended to offer Black manufacturers and product-owners the right to sell their products directly because many wholesalers mimic their designs, which takes away from their potential earnings.

The app is going to soon open up donation centers on their platform where customers can choose to donate proceeds to different Black causes that will pertain to equity and financial issues for the overall community. The marketplace has Black home-goods, art, beauty products, fashionable pieces, and many more wide-ranging miscellaneous products that would be normally found in the app’s non-Black-owned competitors.

The app’s speedy customer service forum is helping improve the platform’s user experience as it continues to exponentially grow its resources within the oncoming years.

