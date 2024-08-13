Brooklyn always has ways to keep visitors coming back for more. The Akwaaba Mansion in New York’s Stuyvesant Heights district adds to the area’s appeal.

This Black-owned Victorian bed and breakfast opened its doors in 1995. It sits in a meticulously restored Italianate villa that dates back to the 1860s. Monique Greenwood and her husband, Glenn Pogue, purchased the property in 1994 for $225,000.

The couple saw potential in the freestanding villa and spent a year living on the top floor while renovating the property before opening it to guests. Monique Greenwood, a former editor-in-chief of Essence magazine, and her husband recognized the opportunity to create a hospitality experience that would showcase the beauty of their community.

“We wanted people to really see us for who we are,” Greenwood explained to Black Owned Brooklyn. “That this is a community with gorgeous brownstones but even more gorgeous brown people.”

What Brooklyn’s Akwaaba Mansion Has To Offer

The Akwaaba Mansion has stunning architectural elements, including 14-foot ceilings and elaborate fireplaces. In keeping with the area’s cultural diversity, the furnishings are a mix of antiques and Afrocentric elements. Each of the four rooms at Akwaaba Mansion has its distinct cultural motif.

Air conditioning, clock radios, and CD players are standard in every room. A few of the suites even have Jacuzzis that accommodate two people. A guest library, television, and game room are also available on the premises, as is a private garden with a magnificent chestnut tree perfect for unwinding.

One of the highlights of staying at Akwaaba Mansion is the hearty Southern breakfast prepared by Monique herself. In the elegant dining room, guests can savor dishes like scrambled cheese eggs, challah French toast, sautéed pears, and turkey bacon. Afternoon tea and refreshments are also served in the cozy parlor or on the glassed-in sun porch.

Beyond the physical amenities, Akwaaba Mansion offers personalized service that sets it apart. Guests have access to a personal concierge who can arrange tours, make restaurant reservations, or fulfill any other desires. Furthermore, the property offers in-room spa services for those seeking ultimate relaxation.

The success of Akwaaba Mansion has led Greenwood and Pogue to expand their hospitality empire. They now own four other Akwaaba bed and breakfast inns in Washington D.C.; Cape May, New Jersey; the Poconos; and Philadelphia. Their expertise in inn-keeping even led to a show on the Oprah Winfrey Network called Checked Inn.

Akwaaba Mansion is the ideal combination of history, richness, and kind hospitality for anyone searching for a culturally fulfilling experience in Brooklyn.