Black Medical Students Praised For Helping Sick Plane Passenger While Flying To Greece

Two Black medical students from Louisiana State University (LSU) are being praised for springing into action mid-flight to help a sick passenger.

Heather Duplessis and Lauren Bagneris were on their way to Greece when a call went out that there was a medical emergency on board. The two stepped in when no one responded and identified themselves as medical students.

According to a post from LSU Health Sciences, a female passenger had become lightheaded and fell ill due to low blood sugar and being overheated. The women reportedly calmed the patient and got her to consume both juice and food, as well as worked to cool her down.

The duo was doing this all while communicating with a doctor on the ground, who directed the Black medical students to take her blood pressure, pulse, and blood sugar.

“Two LSU Health New Orleans medical students on a flight to Greece were sure in the right place at the right time,” the school announced. “The patient ended up feeling much better thanks to these two talented doctors in the making and their LSU medical education.”

LSU’s post has been shared more than 19,000 times at the time of this report on Facebook, with people giving the women their flowers and well-deserved praise.

“That’s Right… Good home down Southern hospitality… We Get in where we fit in and jump where we need,” one Facebook user stated.

“Two females of color showing a good example to our young females of color in a male predominately Caucasian field. God Bless them for their service,” another Facebook user said.

A woman who has identified herself as one of the student’s mother said on Instagram, “my daughter Lauren Bagneris and her Soror Heather Duplessis, both 2nd year Med Students at LSU, responded to an emergency call for a medical professional on a plane to Greece, when nobody else stepped up and saved a woman’s life.”