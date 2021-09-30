What It's Like Being A Black American Man In Zagreb, Croatia

Fredrick Royster, 45, is a UI/UX designer hailing from Glen Ellyn, IL. After meeting a Croatian graduate student studying in the U.S., he decided to move to Zagreb in 2006 to be with him.

Fred recalls feeling like a stranger for much of the six months he spent in the country, which, with a population that is more than 90% Croatian and 98% white, is the least ethnically diverse country in Europe.

Travel Noire recently shared an article detailing what actress Gabrielle Union referred to as a “terrifying racial encounter in Croatia” with members of a Neo-Nazi group who intentionally intimidated and followed her and her group. During his time in Croatia, Fred experienced a similar encounter when he ran into a group of menacing skinheads one night while on his way to meet a friend.

Courtesy of Fredrick Royster

“This was probably the worst thing that happened to me in Croatia,” said Fred. “I ran into them, and they very deliberately bumped into me, almost pushing me to the ground. I did not stay long with my friends because I was afraid. They were off to another bar to dance, but it closed late, and I was scared to walk home in the early morning after what had happened. That was the kind of incident you’d see in movies like American History X. It was one of the scariest things I’d ever seen as an adult.”

Although Fred found the majority of people in Zagreb treated him with kindness, there were always annoying stares. While unclear if they were due to curiosity, racism, or both, they were constant. Known for being a very direct and frank people, Croats often come off as rude and politically incorrect. Being such a racially homogenous nation, their opinions of Black people are formed almost completely from what they see on TV.

Courtesy of Fredrick Royster

“They see Black people as these talented sports figures, singers, actors, and entertainers. Michael Jordan and Beyoncé are just as revered in Croatia as they are in the United States and elsewhere. This also leads to a one dimensional view of Black people. We are more than just a monolith, of course.”

Fred would often get comments like “I love Black people!” or “Black people are so cool!” or “I wish I could dance like a Black person.” He’s been mistaken for a basketball player and 50 Cent, and has even had a group of boys flash gang signs at him.

Courtesy of Fredrick Royster

Fred only recalls seeing maybe five other Black people during the six months he lived in Croatia, most of them Africans. Two of them he saw during a random night out when he stumbled upon a hip-hop/R&B night at Klub Aquarius called the “Blackout Lounge.”

“When I walked in, I was shocked. Many men had oversized NBA jerseys and backward baseball caps on. The young crowd knew the words to every song that came on. I went to the bathroom and a guy leaned in and gave me the ‘hip-hop hug.’ Then I noticed a group of girls taking pictures of me…one girl started touching my hair. I was freaked out and wanted to leave immediately. I felt like a zoo animal and violated. I felt no one could understand what I was feeling and what I was going through.”

Courtesy of Fredrick Royster

After leaving Croatia, Fred returned to visit five different times throughout the years. As time went on, he did not feel as many people staring, which he believes could possibly be a sign of the country changing with the times and growing more progressive.

“Dalmatia, specifically Dubrovnik, has become an overcrowded tourist destination, thanks to HBO’s Game of Thrones having filmed scenes there. People from all over the world come to visit, including people from the African diaspora. After George Floyd’s murder, there was actually a Black Lives Matter protest of solidarity in Zagreb. It filled my heart with joy. I had no idea there were so many young people of African descent there now.”

Courtesy of Fredrick Royster

However, Fred points out that Croatia is still a primarily conservative nation with Catholic values, and many people there have recently embraced Donald Trump’s MAGA-like “right wing populism.” This was evident by some awful racist comments left on the Total Croatia News coverage of the Black Lives Matter rally in Zagreb.



“Whenever a story about racism comes up on Total Croatia News, there are laughing emojis and people claiming that racism doesn’t occur in Croatia, or discounting BIPOC people’s experiences of racism when living or traveling there. Nationalism runs deep there, and they think their country is flawless and perfect.”

Courtesy of Fredrick Royster

Despite the difficulties he faced living in Zagreb, Fred enjoyed his time there and the many positive aspects about Croatia. In addition to its majestic beauty, wonderful climate, and amazing weather, the country is rich in history with a South Central European location that provides easy access to many other countries. Fred made lifelong friends there, and found many of the people to be warm and kind with big hearts and great family values.

“I loved my time in Croatia and I got to have a totally different experience and see how Europeans view African Americans. There are still great friends there, and I am still in contact with my ex and his family. When I left, his mother told me, ‘You will always have a second mother here in Croatia.’ The country is like a second home to me.”

Courtesy of Fredrick Royster

Fred hopes to be able to return to Croatia in 2022 after visiting London and his best friend from college in Sheffield, England. You can follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

