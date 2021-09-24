Prominent Black Greek Letter Organization Members Share Favorite Philly Spots In New Campaign

Philly is living up to its moniker, ‘City of Brotherly Love,’ by welcoming more than two million members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council ® (NPHC).

The city is inviting Divine Nine members, which are the Black fraternities and sororities, to explore Philadelphia. The Greek-life orgs along with African-American travelers are being offered an opportunity to immerse themselves in Philadelphia’s strong Black culture through history, gastronomy, and entertainment.

Rachel Ferguson, Chief Innovation and Global Diversity Officer of VISIT PHILADELPHIA explained to Travel Noire why Philly was the ideal destination for this new initiative.

“For Philadelphia, our destination strength is our diversity,” she said. “And as far as Black history and culture, they’ve long been a part of the Philadelphia experience and a great reason for travelers to visit our region. Everything from the diverse people, the shops, events, festivals, concerts, neighborhoods, and Black-owned businesses. So we felt as though with Philadelphia having so many firsts here, like HBCU’s such as Cheyney University and Lincoln University, that we wanted to engage Philadelphians who are our best ambassadors.”

To help curate the customized Philly itineraries, VISIT PHILADELPHIA enlisted the help of local members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity.

In addition, Black Greek Edition videos are available on visitphilly.com to highlight the NPHC members sharing their favorite places to go and things to do in Philadelphia. The ambassadors appear at iconic sites in the Black and/or NPHC communities, including The African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP), Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. International Headquarters, and City Hall.

“We were so excited to have so many of these prominent Philadelphians participate, and to select, their own itineraries that they want to share with their individual organizations, and to appear in these videos,” said Ferguson. “So this is really exciting.”

The itineraries include museums (Philadelphia Museum of Art, Barnes Foundation, National Constitution Center), restaurants (SOUTH, Booker’s Restaurant & Bar, Relish), shops (Blue Sole Shoes, Boyd’s, Dolly’s Boutique & Consignment, TC Unlimited), concert venues (Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, The Mann, The Dell Music Center) and other businesses — many of which are Black-owned. Other sites of note include Eden Cemetery, the resting location of Delta Sigma Theta founder, Pauline Oberdorfer Minor; The 1900 block of Federal Street, named in honor of Zeta Phi Beta founder, Arizona C. Stemmons, and Kappa Alpha Psi’s national headquarters.

“We definitely felt like these folks engaging with these Philadelphians would be our best ambassadors,” shared Ferguson. “We continue to focus on speaking directly to diverse travelers, and one thing that we know is that it’s important to have an emotional connection with travelers. So this is definitely an initiative that is a signal to Black leisure travelers that Philadelphia is a great place to visit.”

Head to the VISIT PHILADELPHIA website for more information.