Photo Credit: Nappy
31 Black Friday Travel Deals To Take Advantage Of
When it comes to Black Friday, most people think of gadgets and gizmos. But the reality is, Black Friday is chock-full of travel deals to take advantage of — and surveys reveal that many travelers are doing just that.
Many in the travel industry have been recognizing the importance of offering travel deals to prospective customers, especially in the wake of the pandemic. “If you don’t come to the plate with a good offer, you will potentially lose some customers,” said Christian Wolters, the chief marketing officer at TourRadar, a small group tour operator, to The New York Times.
“There has been so much positive news in the world of travel over the past few weeks as more countries open up, and the sale provides that extra incentive for people who have been waiting to book,” said Bruce Poon Tip, the founder of G Adventures, also to the New York Times.
These 31 Black Friday travel deals are the ones we found that will give you the most bang for your buck. We encourage you to take advantage of these deals while they’re still available, and as always, make sure you double-check the protocol the country (or state) has in place for coronavirus and other restrictions.
AirRacer
#airtaxi is the fastest way to get from #newyork to #washingtonDC. It’s a great alternative for business travelers who don’t want to deal with traffic, parking or long lines at the airport.
·
Book now at: https://t.co/dkIFHIn1fi pic.twitter.com/lv5k9K5B04
— Airacer (@Airacer_Inc) November 22, 2021
Airacer, the leading online platform for private aviation experiences, is offering travelers that sign up for its newly launched Airacer Air Taxi™ platform the ultimate Black Friday promotion.
Those who sign up and book a trip starting Nov. 15 and until Jan. 1, 2022, can enjoy a $1,000 discount for trips over $5,000 and for travel through 2022.
Go City
Sightsee and save in NYC with #GoCIty🗽💰
Take it from @leaguetravels– "We’ve been using [our pass] all week to get into our favorite attractions & it’s been the most convenient thing ever! Observation decks, museums, tours all in one pass!"
📷 leaguetravels/IG pic.twitter.com/UgkvQRKrOv
— Go City® (@GoCityPass) November 17, 2021
Go City, the app-based multi-attraction sightseeing pass and leader in experience-driven travel, is offering up to 15% off passes in San Diego, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, Orlando, Cancun, Miami, London, New York, Oahu and Chicago.
With Go City sightseeing passes, travelers and locals alike can visit top attractions, tours and experiences all hand-picked by local experts, at one low price with no extra cost at the gate.
The app-based ease of the pass (no fumbling in your bag for individual tickets!) and flexibility (no scheduling commitments required!) lets explorers stress less and do more of what they love. Discount available from November 23-30. Passes are valid for up to two years until activated.
Hamilton Princess and Beach Club, Bermuda
Spend summer in utopia, book the ticket, buy the bikini, and soak up the sun at #HamiltonPrincess.#Summer #Vacation #GoToBermuda #Travel pic.twitter.com/Y6feoOIbLT
— Hamilton Princess (@PrincessBermuda) May 26, 2019
Between November 22 and 29, Bermuda’s “Pink Palace” is offering guests 30% off bookings at Hamilton Princess & Beach Club for visits between November 22, 2021, to March 31, 2022.
Loyalty members will enjoy 40% off of bookings within the same time frame. Since 1885, Hamilton Princess & Beach Club has reigned as Bermuda’s “Grande Dame” and has been a symbol of all that Bermudians hold dear—courtesy, hospitality, and quality with an unequaled sense of style.
The hotel’s iconic pink facade, first-in-class hospitality, luxurious accommodations, memorable dining, and beachfront location entice travelers to visit the Bermudian paradise time and time again.
- No minimum advance purchase, one night must be pre-paid, with a refundable deposit
- Offer begins November 22, 2021, ends November 29, 2021
- This offer is valid for members who book directly on Brand.com, AH.com, and the call center. Offer eligible for ALL Members’ Rate (up to 10% discount for bookings made by loyalty members on our direct channels). 3X Rewards will also be available through registration.
Fort Myers & Sanibel Island
Our kind of Monday blues. 💙
📍Fort Myers Beach
📸 https://t.co/78OWDJHqr8 pic.twitter.com/sEE35cdUnG
— Fort Myers & Sanibel (@FtMyersSanibel) November 22, 2021
Combining nature, culture, beauty, history, culinary invention and unlimited outdoor activities, The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel make the perfect location for holiday travel. The islands go beyond sun and sand, offering a variety of nature and outdoors, arts and cultural, as well as fun and educational experiences for travelers of all ages.
This Black Friday/Cyber Monday, several in-destination hotels will be offering the 4th night for free. Details below:
- Promotion– 4th Night Free
- Hotels:
- Booking window – 11/26/21– 12/3/21
- Travel window – 5/1/22 – 9/30/22
- How to book – Offers will be available in the following links on 11/26/21:
- DiamondHead Beach Resort – https://www.diamondheadfl.com/specials
- GullWing Beach Resort –https://www.gullwingfl.com/specials
- Pointe Estero Beach Resort – https://www.pointeestero.com/specials
- Lovers Key Resort – https://www.loverskey.com/fort-myers-beach-hotel-deals
- Casa Playa Resort – https://www.casaplayaresort.com/specials
- Fine print/restrictions:
- Subject to availability. Blackout dates apply.
- May not be combined with other offers. Valid for new reservations only.
- Minimum Nights Stay Required.
Windjammer Landing Beach Resort
Already thinking of getting away for your next holiday vacation? Our private villas have plenty of room to host the whole family! #MyWJLhttps://t.co/E6r34AIn2T pic.twitter.com/328YyHgpax
— Windjammer Landing (@windjammerstl) November 19, 2021
Tucked away on 64,000 acres of lush hillside, Windjammer Landing is reminiscent of a picturesque Mediterranean village- but with views of the Caribbean!
This Black Friday, travelers can save up to 50% on their visit to the all-inclusive resort for trips until December 18, 2022. Perfect for families, couples and groups, the resort boasts direct access to a private, white sand beach where you can dip your toes into the cooling waters from the comfort of your personal hammock.
The Meritage Resort and Spa & Vista Collina Resort
In honor of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Meritage Resort and its sister property, Vista Collina Resort, are offering 30% off on the best available room rates, $30 resort credit per stay and a $10 donation to The First Responders Children’s Foundation.
The offer is running from Nov. 24 to Nov. 30, and is valid for stays through March 31 (Booking link is forthcoming). The Meritage Resort and Vista Collina Resort serve as the perfect one-stop-shop for all things wine country.
This Napa Valley compound offers nine on-site tasting rooms, vineyards to stroll through, top restaurants, a grocery store, Spa cave and more, offering the full wine country experience all in one place.
Hotel Granduca Austin
We absolutely love this shot by #travelswithtess 😍
Take advantage of the beautiful weather in Houston by our pool. There is nowhere else we would rather be.
Plan your staycation today: https://t.co/kcGojosIYH#granducahouston #hotelgranduca #houstontx #bestofhtx #luxury pic.twitter.com/kCnGoOJe5N
— Hotel Granduca (@HotelGranduca) November 23, 2021
Hotel Granduca is offering 20% off the best available room rate, a $50 food and beverage credit, and a $10 donation to Central Texas Food Bank this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Guests can use promo code “CYBER21” to book.
This offer runs from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 and is valid for stays through May 31 (Based on availability; blackout dates apply). For additional dining savings, book the Visconti Special to receive 20% off Sicilian Dinners when guests book for a party of 8 or more (This sale runs Nov. 29 to Dec. 3.)
Situated among 38 acres with sweeping views of the Texas Hill Country, Hotel Granduca Austin offers luxurious and sophisticated accommodations reminiscent of a Tuscan villa featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool with private cabanas, and authentic northern Italian cuisine at Visconti Ristorante & Bar.
Sea Island
What a weekend! Congratulations to tournament winner @TalorGooch, and @Love3d and his team at The Davis Love Foundation for another successful RSM Classic. We’ll see you in 2022!
📷: @TheRSMClassic pic.twitter.com/YKbHcZGl7Q
— Sea Island Resort (@SeaIslandResort) November 22, 2021
In honor of the over 100 Sea Island team members who belong to the Quarter Century Club (having worked at the resort for at least 25 years), this Cyber Monday, Sea Island is offering guests the chance to book the third night of their January/February 2022 stay for $25 when choosing accommodations at The Cloister or The Lodge.
Sea Island’s team members – several of whom have been with the resort for over 50 years – and their commitment to providing gracious hospitality are what differentiates the resort from any other destination in the world.
Hu. Hotel
The city of Memphis welcomed back the Hu. Hotel in August 2021. https://t.co/Vs0y0MD8Rb #hotels #hospitality pic.twitter.com/rgPZ6KulwO
— LODGING Magazine (@LodgingMagazine) September 3, 2021
Standing gracefully on the banks of the mighty Mississippi River with unbeatable rooftop views of the city skyline, the newly reopened Hu. Hotel welcomes travelers back with a weeklong Black Friday offer of up to 25% off when traveling from 12/05/21 – 02/24/2.
The deal will be available to book from 11/26/21 – 12/03/21 and to take advantage travelers should use the promo code CYBER when booking on the hotel’s website.
The refreshed 110-room hotel that is part of the Aparium Hotel Group portfolio reopened its doors on August 19 along with the newly revitalized culinary venues Hu. Roof and Lucy’s that all speak directly to the city’s culture featuring great music, food, art and plenty of Southern hospitality.
Naya Traveler - Curated Journeys
New Naya Journey: 1000 kilometers of natural wonder and uncommon encounters to explore North Africa’s richly diverse societies and last collective granaries of the original Amagizhs. https://t.co/2nDgX9db0T pic.twitter.com/DSe6raSzNY
— Naya Traveler • Curated Journeys (@naya_traveler) June 26, 2020
Black Friday / Cyber Monday Sale – 20% Off
Naya Traveler offers highly personalized, bespoke journeys, dedicated to unveiling the beauty of the world. Now, more than ever, the safety and well-being of those who yearn to travel again is front and center. In honor of this year’s tradition of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, Naya Traveler wants to give back to all who believe in the transformative power of travel. A bigger discount on bookings as a token of their appreciation, flexible terms to keep concerns at bay, and incentives to travel safer, with heightened awareness and peace of mind. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and new safety regulations, Naya Traveler is looking for ways to help travelers travel in the safest possible way. Naya Traveler is offering a 20% discount on bookings, with an extra 10% discount on private travel arrangements and services (such as private air, private accommodations, yacht charters).
20% off
- On all bookings resulting from enquiries made from Black Friday through December 31, 2021.
Booking with Peace of Mind
- 100% refunds and fee-free postponements should you change your mind.
Extend your Trip
- Two complimentary nights of accommodation for bookings over 10 nights.
Go Private
- Extra 10% off when booking private air, private accommodations and yacht charters.
Terms and Conditions
- Valid for bookings secured before December 31, 2021.
- Free cancellations up to 30 days prior to travel should you be unable to travel due to COVID-19 related restrictions.
- Applies to new bookings only.
- Booking window November 27 – December 31, 2021.
- Travel valid up until December 31, 2022.
Bettoja Hotels
La Compagnia @BettojaHotels augura a tutti voi un buon inizio settimana pic.twitter.com/GPLxM02LgX
— Bettoja Hotels Roma (@BettojaHotels) June 8, 2015
- Book a stay at Bettoja Hotels and receive a 30% discount by directly through the website
- Classic room rates start as low as 66 euros per night, double occupancy (city tax excluded)
Booking Window
- November 26th through December 2nd, 2021
Offer Link: https://www.bettojahotels.it/en/hotel-offers-rome/black-friday
Extra Amenities
- Breakfast and free Wi-Fi included
- Free Early Check-in and Late Check-out
- 10% off on menu a la carte at Hotel Massimo d’Azeglio Restaurant
Terms & Conditions
- VAT of 10% included.
- Cancellation free of charge up until 7 days prior to the arrival date.
- No prepayment required.
- Prices do not include city tax of 6 euros for person per day.
- The offer cannot be combined with other discounts, offers or promotions.
- The offer is subject to conditions and availability.
Spanning five generations, family-owned and operated Bettoja Hotels’ four hotels (Hotel Mediterraneo, Hotel Massimo D’Azeglio, Hotel Atlantico, Hotel Nord Nuova Roma) are located right in the heart of Rome. Within walking distance from historic landmarks including the Colosseum, Opera House, Forum, Trevi Fountain and Spanish Steps, the three hotels are the ideal basecamp for embarking on the ultimate Roman holiday. The Stazione Termini, convenient for train excursions to Florence or Naples, is also just a few blocks away.
Casa Delphine – San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
Black Friday / Cyber Monday – 30% Discount
Casa Delphine is offering a non-refundable rate of 30% off rooms. This is a 5% additional discount from previous Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sales. Must purchase the rooms directly through the hotel website between November 25th and December 5th, 2021. Valid for travel between January 1st -31st, 2022, and April 15th – September 15th, 2022.
Nestled on a cobblestone street in the heart of San Miguel de Allende, Casa Delphine is a luxury boutique hotel with five thoughtfully curated suites. Located an easy ten-minute walk from the city’s most famous landmark, La Parroquia and an equally short walk to La Fabrica Aurora, the Cultural Arts and Design Center, Casa Delphine is just minutes from the main plaza. The concierge team can customize and personalize all stays and experiences and send guests to the best off the beaten path places of this magical city. Upon arrival, all guests receive a beautifully custom printed and curated recommendation booklet of all the best hits in San Miguel de Allende and in the beautiful nearby countryside. All suites including air-conditioning, Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs, fireplace, balcony and bath amenities hand crafted by local organic artisans. Casa Delphine is available for weddings, honeymoons and special occasions with the option of exclusive use of the entire hotel.
Ko'a Kea Hotel & Resort
Mahalo @WSJ 🌸 We couldn't agree more.https://t.co/i0TPGQwgSi pic.twitter.com/AUc7FM1vfb
— Koa Kea Hotel&Resort (@KoaKeaResort) March 22, 2018
-
This Black Friday, enjoy 22% off the best available rate on rooms, $100 resort credit and $100 spa credit per stay when booking at Ko’a Kea Hotel & Resort from 11/26 to 11/29. The resort will also make a $10 donation to the Surfrider Foundation per reservation. This deal is valid on stays through Dec. 17, 2022 and black out dates apply. Minimum 3-night stay is required. Booking link is available here. Koʻa Kea Hotel & Resort at Poipu Beach is an intimate Hawiian resort where guests can experience the comfort that embodies the aloha spirit and the authentic essence of Hawaiian culture. Find bliss by immersing in unparalleled seaside views, a secluded pool, and oceanfront lawn which offers daily outdoor yoga, luxury accommodations and more.
Rhode Island
#WATCH: The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree has arrived. The 84-foot-tall white Fir nicknamed "Sugar Bear" hails from the Six Rivers National Forest in California. pic.twitter.com/55kne59mKc
— WPRI 12 (@wpri12) November 21, 2021
-
Rhode Island’s annual Hotel Week RI is being expanded to Hotel Month RI this January 2022. In order to reach those looking to gift travel experiences this year instead of material possessions, the Hotel Month promotions are available to book starting Black Friday (November 26). For travel dates in all of January, Rhode Island’s third annual promotion invites guests to take advantage of a wide variety of accommodations at luxury hotels, historic inns and cozy B&Bs across the state at a fraction of the cost. This year’s participating hotels are offering up to 40% off all month long. Travelers can book the deal on HotelMonthRI.com starting Friday, November 26.
Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort
A little Thursday exploration #offroad #Curacao #AdventureTime pic.twitter.com/lzS9ro5Q2J
— Renaissance Curacao (@RenCuracao) October 21, 2021
-
In honor of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort is offering travelers to save up to 35% on a minimum three-night stay if they book between Nov. 26 – 29, 2021 for stays between Jan. 2 – April 17, 2022. Travelers are encouraged to visit www.RenaissanceCuracao.com or contact their preferred travel agent to book this deal. Nestled in the heart of Curaçao’s historic capital city of Willemstad, the Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort’s 237 guest rooms offer visitors a relaxing retreat with a backdrop of the shimmering Caribbean Sea.
Karisma Hotels & Resorts
Cyber week came early this year and we are excited to share our BIGGEST DEALS of the year up to 80% OFF! Choose between a Mystery Deal or pick your hotel and enjoy Double Upgrade + $500 resort credit. Click here for more information: https://t.co/pA66IuG61C pic.twitter.com/z8sn8Scvps
— Karisma Hotels & Resorts (@Karismahotels) November 12, 2019
-
Karisma Hotels & Resorts is dropping its “Biggest Deal of the Year” this Black Friday and Cyber Monday with up to 60% off across its properties located in Mexico and the Caribbean, including the El Dorado Spa Resorts, Azul Beach Resorts, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, and Margaritaville Island Reserve brands. The booking window is Nov. 17 to Dec. 6 for travel from Nov. 17, 2021 to Dec. 23, 2022. Additionally, select properties are offering up to $1,000 resort credit that can be redeemed on spa treatments, salon services, upgraded culinary experiences and room upgrades. From five-star, adults-only pampering with overwater bungalows to a foodie fiesta with gigantic burritos and taco boats, and character breakfasts with Nickelodeon favorites, there are luxurious all-inclusive properties perfect for any travel need. The deal will become available here starting Nov. 17.
Sensira Resort & Spa
Opened January 2021, Sensira Resort & Spa Riviera Maya is set in the beautiful destination of Riviera Maya, an ocean front resort offering all-inclusive service for travelers of all ages. Guests can enjoy 13 restaurants and bars bringing together great food and lively ambiance to create the perfect setting for dining, drinking and socializing any time of day or night. With Caribbean views, luxury amenities and sophisticated décor, each of the 359 rooms and suites offers a tropical oasis just steps from the sand and sea.
- The Deal: This Cyber Monday, book a two night stay in room categories from Agatha to Amber or Sapphire for families and receive 35% off the starting rate, and a third night free.
- Booking Window: Valid from November 26 – 29, 2021 | Travel Window: December 1, 2021 to December 21, 2022. Blackout dates apply.
Calilo
This family owned and operated luxury hotel located on the Greek island of Ios, situated halfway between Santorini and Mykonos, boasts stunning hills, clifftops and beaches, luxurious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom suites, multiple dining outlets, wellness offerings, conservation measures and exclusive experiences. This past season, they debuted new suites known as the EOS Collection, as well as three exclusive Rock Pools offering an alternative beach experience with unparalleled privacy, with more to come in 2022.
The Deal:
-
22 percent off two-bedroom suites (minimum stay 3 nights)
-
2-hour Rock Pool experience
-
$200 resort credit to use towards dinner or spa
-
*Booking is available on Cyber Monday (29 November 2021) for travel from 15 May to 30 June, 2022 or 15 September to 1 October, 2022. Blackout dates apply.
JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa
Set on 316 acres of sweeping Sonoran Desert, JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa embodies all things luxury, recreation and rejuvenation.
-
The Deal: This holiday, find desert cheer in the resort’s Holiday Stay & Play Package offering a $50 resort credit for food & beverage, spa, Wildfire Golf Club, pool and pickleball. This Travel Tuesday, guests will enjoy a 25% discount off of the package! The resort is giving the gift of an added $50 resort credit on top of a discount for this special deal (Travel Tuesday special rates starting at $329/night). The Holiday Stay & Play package is valid for stays from October 26, 2021 – January 3, 2022. Use promo code ZX0 when booking online here. Package rates starting at $409++/night if not booked on Travel Tuesday.
Bobby Hotel
Located just steps away from the famous Printer’s Alley in downtown Nashville, Bobby Hotel provides an electric getaway in Music City. As an immersion into Nashville’s creative community, the hotel celebrates country life with urban appeal — from the Rooftop Lounge complete with a vintage Scenicruiser bus to Bobby’s Garage, evoking the signature grit of Printers Alley with an upscale twist.
-
The Deal: This year, guests booking Bobby Hotel’s Cyber Sale can book two nights at daily rate and get the third night free. Book Dates: 11/16/2021 – 11/30/2021. Stay dates: 11/16/2021 – 3/31/2022. Blackout dates apply. Link to book here.
The ART Hotel Denver
We had a great time celebrating #DenverArtsWeek with our Pop-Up Gallery experience!#supportlocalart #arthoteldenver #denverarthotel pic.twitter.com/ElgOKT0xq0
— the ART, a hotel (@TheARTaHotel) November 15, 2021
Located in Denver’s cultural Golden Triangle Museum District, The ART Hotel Denver is offering a Black Friday Gift Certificate, just in time for holiday travelers to capture the ambiance of Denver’s winter and captivating contemporary artwork throughout the hotel.
-
The Deal: Receive a $25 bonus card when you purchase $75 in gift certificates. Available from Friday, Nov. 26 through Cyber Monday, Nov. 29.
Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club
@MonarchBeachGL 😍⛳️ #golfislife #golfswing pic.twitter.com/hHr7zl9aaj
— Isabelle Shee (@IsabelleShee) August 4, 2020
Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club is a merry seaside escape for the holidays, gleaming panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, private access to the Monarch Bay Beach Club, an assortment of dining options, the newly reopened Waldorf Astoria Spa, oceanfront golf and more.
-
The Deal: This Cyber Monday, book the special Cyber Sale and reserve two nights or more during select dates to unlock up to 25% off of the resort’s best available rate (up to 30% off for Hilton Honors members). This Cyber Sale is available to book November 15-28, 2021, valid for stays between January 1 – June 30, 2022.
MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa
Tomorrow kicks off our Black Friday + Cyber Monday offer, where you'll find 50% off reservations when you book directly through our site.
Book between Nov. 25 & Nov. 29, 2021. Offer good for stays from Nov. 28, 2021 through April 30, 2022. Blackout dates apply. #MacArthurPlace pic.twitter.com/mKvm2bfHkR
— MacArthur Place (@MacArthurPlace) November 24, 2021
Situated in the heart of Sonoma, MacArthur Place offers travelers an escape to natural luxury complete with a Mediterranean farm-kitchen, cocktail-forward bar (a rarity in wine country), coffee shop & marketplace, farm-to-massage table spa, and new for 2021 — a Chef’s Garden and two new art partnerships.
-
The Deal: Take 50% off BAR (applicable to all room types) when you book between Thursday, Nov. 25 and Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. The stay window is November 28, 2021 – April 30, 2022, and the offer applies only to individual travel, and is not applicable to groups. Payment in full is required upon booking. Purchase is non-cancelable, non-refundable. Blackout dates apply.
The Garland
Champion of charcuterie. Photo | @jensee pic.twitter.com/CsCtoOnB8F
— The Garland (@thegarlandhotel) March 13, 2018
With roots steeped in Hollywood history, The Garland offers a Southern California escape with a 70’s-style vibe; an array of culinary options including the beloved signature restaurant, The Front Yard; a recently refreshed pool deck; and more.
-
The Deal: With the Valley Escape Package (Black Friday + Cyber Monday), enjoy a discount room rate, a daily $75 F&B credit, complimentary valet parking, a bottle of wine of your choice, and a late checkout of 3:00 p.m. All room types are included in the promotion with rates ranging from $239 to $599 depending on your choice of accommodation. Available for booking dates through April 31, 2022. Subject to availability and blackout dates apply. Offer cannot be combined with groups or other promotions.
The Wilde Resort
The Wilde Resort & Spa is Now Open In Sedona! The Wilde provides the perfect balance of recreation, rejuvenation and celebration. https://t.co/KLOfmZC4bT pic.twitter.com/G6w5UYqp1y
— SedonaAZ (@SedonaAZ) October 14, 2021
Book a magical Sedona getaway at the newly renovated luxury resort The Wilde Resort & Spa (opened Sept. 2021), boasting revitalized courtyards dotted with grand Italian cypress trees and crowned by an expansive pool; a new, modern culinary concept, Rascal, which pays homage to the classic all-day American diner; and The Wilde Haven Spa, a mindful full-service spa, along with outdoor soaking tubs and sound baths.
On-property activities include stargazing, yoga, cocktail classes, and storytelling around the fire pits, and soaking in the scenery from the property’s rooftop.
-
The Deal: Linger longer and receive your 3rd consecutive night free when you stay for two nights, along with a $100 Wilde Haven Spa credit. Book online from Friday, November 26 through Monday, November 29. Valid for stays from November 28 through December 23, 2021.
Surf & Sand Resort
Happy #NationalPuppyDay to all of our four legged friends 🐾 #SurfandSandResort #MySurfStory
📷 | @poco_the_pom pic.twitter.com/UY5Wcf7PK0
— Surf and Sand Resort (@SurfSandLaguna) March 23, 2020
Find pure bliss at Surf & Sand Resort, which sits right on Laguna Beach’s shoreline, elevated over where the waves of the Pacific meet 500 feet of pristine white sand.
A leader in coastal luxury, the resort offers fresh coastal fare at signature restaurant Splashes; refreshing spa treatments at Aquaterra Spa; oceanfront pool; complimentary beachfront fitness; and best of all, the serene sounds of California’s coast.
-
The Deal: 50/50 Cyber Sale: From Nov. 15 to Dec. 5, enjoy the biggest sale of the year with 50% off the resort’s best available rate, along with a daily $50 food and beverage credit. Come dine and unwind while soaking up the sun and salty air.
-
Only valid on new reservations from November 15, 2021 to December 5, 2021 for travel through March 31, 2022. This offer is not combinable with other offers and not valid on group bookings. Subject to availability and holidays and blackout dates may apply.
Rancho Bernardo Inn
Ready to ring in 2021? Stay at Home and Savor with a bottle of champagne and a decadent four-course dinner for two to-go from AVANT Restaurant. Order by 12pm on December 30th for pick up on December 31st from 4pm-7pm. Visit link below for full details✨ https://t.co/3iRiiDtrqG pic.twitter.com/uVfxBpluCz
— Rancho Bernardo Inn (@RBernardoInn) December 29, 2020
Located in quintessential North County San Diego, Rancho Bernardo Inn is a hidden gem of 265 spacious acres with luxuriously appointed guest rooms, surrounded by lush gardens and foliage; fine dining with alfresco outdoor, balcony seating; an award-winning full-service spa with transformative treatments and exclusive pool access; championship 18-hole golf course; tennis courts; biking trails and more.
-
The Deal: 50/50 Cyber Sale: From Nov. 15 to Dec. 5, enjoy the biggest sale of the year with up to 50% off their best available rate, plus a $50 dining credit per day to make the absolute most of your relaxing getaway to the Inn.
-
Only valid on new reservations from November 15, 2021 to December 5, 2021 for travel through March 31, 2022. This offer is not combinable with other offers and not valid on group bookings. Subject to availability and holidays and blackout dates may apply.
YOTEL Boston
When you get to #YOTEL London, don't forget to look up ☁️ pic.twitter.com/UGB3pPWS3o
— YOTEL (@YotelHQ) November 24, 2021
Located in Boston’s buzzy Seaport District, YOTEL Boston offers smartly designed cabins and a technology-driven guest experience, including self-check-ins with airline-style kiosks and select room service and amenity deliveries via YO2D2, the hotel’s friendly resident robot. The property also boasts two delicious dining concepts for guests and locals to enjoy, including the property’s go-to year-round rooftop space, Deck 12.
-
The Deal: This Black Friday, YOTEL Boston will be offering an irresistible deal for travelers: 40% discount on stays! Official details listed below:
-
Offer: 30% off best available rate; YOTEL members receive an additional 10% discount. Guests interested in becoming a YOTEL member may sign up free of charge on www.yotel.com. Booking: www.yotel.com. Book Dates: November 18, 2021 – December 2, 2021; Stay Dates: November 18, 2021 – October 31, 2022
-
Cancellation: Black Friday bookings are non-refundable on all channels; Flexible cancellation policy for YOTEL members.
-
Blackout dates may apply. Available for all cabin types. Members can enjoy flexible modification and cancellation. For security reasons we will ask for your card details, however, you won’t be charged. Cancel free of charge up until 3pm the day prior to your check-in date. Pay when you arrive at the hotel
-
-
Mountain Shadows Resorts
Dreamy mountain views, even from your tub. Book our Immerse Guestroom: https://t.co/vlwV69oPFk pic.twitter.com/RigiECoXnC
— Mountain Shadows (@MountainShadows) November 22, 2021
A desert icon, Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale is an upscale boutique resort with roots in the 1950s modernism and history.
The resort is ideally situated between Camelback and Mummy Mountains – an ideal backdrop with perfect year-round temperatures for a peaceful getaway away from the crowds.
-
The Deal: From Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, with every $100 gift card purchased, receive a complimentary $20 gift card. Offer only valid November 26-29, 2021. Gift cards will not expire. Cannot be used towards any group block or catering event master accounts. Booking link here.
Hotel Valley Ho
We plan. You party! 🎉 Treat your guests to something truly one of a kind and take over our OH Pool deck or lush Palm Court for the night. https://t.co/mQw408h2M2 📷 Marion Rhoades Photography pic.twitter.com/Uo5NohqOGo
— Hotel Valley Ho (@HotelValleyHo) November 24, 2021
Originally a hideaway for celebrities, this Downtown Scottsdale resort features guest rooms with glass walls opening onto airy patios or balconies.
Enjoy a weekend escape filled with enhancements including VH Spa for revitalizing treatments and delight in a wide variety of seasonal American fare paired with handcrafted cocktails infused with good vibes at ZuZu to cap off the day or night.
-
The Deal: From Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, with every $100 gift card purchased, receive a complimentary $20 gift card. Offer only valid November 26-29, 2021. Gift cards will not expire. Cannot be used towards any group block or catering event master accounts. Booking link here.
-
Starting rate: $399
Borgata Casino & Spa
Everyone is feeling festive as the holiday decor takes over #BorgataAC! 🎄 Tag us in all your Borgata moments to be featured on our page!
📸: @jbattista8
📸: @jiordancastle
📸: @catherine.juliano pic.twitter.com/xs8KhYduQB
— BORGATA (@BorgataAC) November 24, 2021
-
The Deal: Savings of 20 percent on Standard Rooms and 10 percent on Suites
-
Booking Window: November 17 – December 2, 2021
-
Travel Window: November 17, 2021 – April 30, 2022
-
Description: Borgata’s luxury resort destination offers lavishly appointed guestrooms, award-winning spas, high-caliber entertainment, celebrity chef and signature restaurants, and exciting nightlife and gaming options, all under one roof. Fine dining restaurants include American Bar & Grille, Angeline by Michael Symon, Izakaya by Michael Schulson, and Old Homestead Steakhouse. Celebrating its grand reopening on Nov. 24, Premier Nightclub is Atlantic City’s most sophisticated and exhilarating nightlife experience. In addition to 24/7 gaming action, Borgata is home to the intimate 2,400-seat Event Center, which has played host to the biggest names in entertainment such as The Weeknd, Neil Young, John Mayer, Cher, The Killers, Britney Spears, and more. Dubbed one of the “Top Ten Places for Comedy” by USA Today, Borgata’s 900-seat Music Box theatre is showcases acclaimed comedic stars and top musical performances. Some notable acts include Frankie Valli, John Legend, Rob Thomas, Sebastian Maniscalco, Brad Garrett, Tracy Morgan, Lewis Black, Whoopi Goldberg, Amy Schumer, and Seth Meyers.
-
Booking Link: The deal will become available here beginning Nov. 17.