31 Black Friday Travel Deals To Take Advantage Of

When it comes to Black Friday, most people think of gadgets and gizmos. But the reality is, Black Friday is chock-full of travel deals to take advantage of — and surveys reveal that many travelers are doing just that.

Many in the travel industry have been recognizing the importance of offering travel deals to prospective customers, especially in the wake of the pandemic. “If you don’t come to the plate with a good offer, you will potentially lose some customers,” said Christian Wolters, the chief marketing officer at TourRadar, a small group tour operator, to The New York Times.

“There has been so much positive news in the world of travel over the past few weeks as more countries open up, and the sale provides that extra incentive for people who have been waiting to book,” said Bruce Poon Tip, the founder of G Adventures, also to the New York Times.

These 31 Black Friday travel deals are the ones we found that will give you the most bang for your buck. We encourage you to take advantage of these deals while they’re still available, and as always, make sure you double-check the protocol the country (or state) has in place for coronavirus and other restrictions.