Inside The Upcoming Black Food And Wine Fest Honoring The Harlem Renaissance

If you have your ear to the culinary happenings in Charlotte, North Carolina, then you have likely heard the names, Chef Greg and Subrina Collier. This culinary powerhouse of a couple are the faces behind popular breakfast spot The Yolk, Charlotte’s modern day juke joint, Leah and Louise and now— the creators of the BayHaven Food and Wine Fest.

The Memphis natives haven’t been in Charlotte long, but they are certainly solidifying their place as culinary royalty in the city with their authentic approach to not only Memphis’ culture, but Black and African culture as a whole. So, it’s no surprise that their upcoming food and wine fest will honor the contributions of Black people during the Harlem Renaissance.

“I’m always enthralled in Black history, especially on the culinary side,” Subrina Collier said in an interview with Travel Noire. “We were just so glamorous during that time, and it was a horrible time in the world. From discrimination to women’s suffrage, but we showed up, and we showed out. The 20s were Black people’s time. We were so regal, and I have always wanted to do something to honor our story in that time. Man, what a time to be alive!”

With it being 100-years post-Harlem Renaissance, the Colliers wanted to honor that while also making new history. BayHaven Food and Wine fest— the name BayHaven a nod to the couple’s Memphis roots— will take place in Charlotte, October 22-24, 2021.

Photo by Peter Taylor

The 3-day food and wine fest will feature nearly 40 Black chefs, mixologists, and winemakers— including Netflix’s High on the Hog chef, Omar Tate.

While most events have sold out, those coming to Charlotte can expect multicourse dinners like the ‘Black Stork’ honoring Josephine Baker, the Cotton Club tasting tents which will allow guests to sample dishes and spirits of many of the participants, and a chuckwagon carnival which is a nod to the first official food trucks back in the day.

“During the 1920s and 30s the first food trucks were chuckwagons, and we wanted to kick things off with that, since food trucks are such a big part of Black food culture today. Usually food and wine doesn’t include children, but this one does. We want the chuckwagon carnival to be a family thing.”

Beyond this festival, the Colliers are also doing their part to bring up the next generation of Black chefs and culinary professionals. They host a series of dinners, Soul Food Sessions, that create space for budding Black chefs and mixologists to flex their skills to bigger audiences.

You can learn more of their story below.