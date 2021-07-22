Black Physician Creates Health Guide For Managing Sickness When Traveling

As more people begin to travel again, Atlanta-based physician, Dr. Yvette McQueen, wants to make sure you are prepared. She just released Travel 911: A Health Guide For Adventurers.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the way we travel and highlighted how easy diseases can spread, Dr. McQueen is spreading awareness about other sicknesses and medical concerns travelers are susceptible to when traveling.

“You have planned and paid for your [travel] experience, but the one thing you probably didn’t plan for is sickness and emergencies,” said Dr. McQueen.

Dr. McQueen is an emergency medical physician, who has worked in the U.S. and Caribbean. She has traveled to more than 40 different countries and organizes medical missions, hospital training, and teaching in places such as Rwanda and Tanzania.

Her book guides readers through handling common medical concerns. Topics range from traveler’s diarrhea to skin issues. You will be introduced to and advised on a wide range of possible, unfortunate occurrences that could affect not only how pleasant your trip is, but also how well you recover from unexpected medical events.

“This health guide gives valuable information about items to pack, wellness while traveling, health situations to anticipate, common travel-related medical problems, and how to recognize and handle a medical emergency as a nonmedical person,” a statement on the website reads. “A bonus chapter of quick basic first aid. Carry it with you on all your travels and be ready for the unexpected.”

You can purchase the health guide here.

In addition to a book, Dr. McQueen has made it easier to pack the essentials. She has also created a mini travel and hygiene pack for the on-the-go traveler. The kit comes with three-layer disposable masks; antibacterial wipes); a compressed cotton towel, mini toothbrushes with toothpaste inserts; body wash squeeze pods; deodorant wipes, and more.

Both items are small for you to keep handy in your carry-on.